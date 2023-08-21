The All Star Circuit of Champions wrapped up its New York/Pennsylvania swing Sunday night at Selinsgrove Speedway with Zeb Wise picking up the 30-lap Kramer Cup Memorial win and the $10,000 first-place prize.
Kruz Kepner from Kreamer was the winner of the PASS 305 Sprint Car feature.
Wise rocketed to the front of the All Star Sprint Car feature followed by Kerry Madsen, Tyler Courtney Justin Peck and Dylan Cisney.
In a high-speed chase, Wise immediately opened a sizable lead. By the midway point, Wise still led although Madsen drew close in traffic, while all eyes were on Brent Marks who had worked his way to third and a lap later passed Madsen for runnerup.
Marks was unable to track down the high-flying Wise who led from green to checkered.
Marks, Danny Dietrich, Courtney and Peck rounded out the top five.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Wise said. “I really stink at half miles and we hesitated to put this Shaver Ford engine in with the points chase so close but it was really bad fast.” Wise held a 96-point lead over Chris Windom at the start of the race.
“This really sets us up for the end of the season and really gives us a boost," Wise said.
An anonymous donor gives $1,000 to the charity of the driver's choice if an All Star regular wins. Wise donated his winnings to Race Rudeen Foundation to help fight addiction.
All Star Sprint Car heats were won by Madsen, Peck and Wise. Wise won the dash and Courtney set a fast time trial of 16.203 seconds.
The race was the All Stars' first visit in five years and was the 18th time the series visited the track with 17 different winners including Bobbie Adamson who won the first race in 1970.
Kruz Kepner took the early lead of the PASS Sprint Car race but Logan Spahr muscled his way by, to lead the first lap. Austin Reed, Zach Rhodes and Mike Alleman followed.
The caution flew on lap three for a stalled Chris Kreider.
Kepner tested low on the restart and re-took the lead off of turn four. Spahr did not give up easily almost tagging the outside fence in an attempt to keep pace but Kepner was in cruise control until Paul Moyer got a flat tire and brought out the yellow at the halfway mark.
Kepner easily held the lead, on the restart, as Spahr got pressure and was passed by Reed.
Kepner, who started his racing career on the 1/5th mile inner oval, Selinsgrove Raceway Park, in a Go Kart, winning six championships, held on for his first win on the big track by 5.5 seconds over, Reed, Rhoads, Ken Duke Jr and Tim Iulg.
Duke, Owen Dimm and Alleman were victorious in the PASS Sprint Car heat races.