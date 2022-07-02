The Daily Item
Southern Columbia standout halfback Braeden Wisloski made his college choice, and he’s decided to join three former Tigers in the Big Ten.
Wisloski will play at the University of Maryland starting in the fall of 2023, he announced on Twitter.
Wisloski ran for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, despite missing most of the regular season with an injury.
Most of those numbers came in the final two weeks of the playoffs in the state semifinals against Northern Lehigh and in the championship game against Serra Catholic.
He had 131 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinal victory, and then topped that in Hershey.
He scored four touchdowns in the state championship, and set up a fifth touchdown with an interception.
His only receiving touchdown of the year might have been the most spectacular touchdown in the PIAA playoffs. He reached over a Serra Catholic defensive back to high-point an under thrown ball.
The highlight catch was featured on ESPN’s You Got Mossed segment on the Sunday Morning Countdown show.
Wisloski is also an outstanding sprinter for the Tigers, winning the 2021 state 100-meter title, and breaking his own school record earlier this year. Wisloski was injured and unable to defend his state championship in May.
Wisloski joins Mount Carmel defensive lineman Matt Scicchitano as rising senior football players to announce their college choice this spring. Schicchitano will play for Coastal Carolina.