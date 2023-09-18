Maryland freshman Braeden Wisloski was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after returning a kickoff for a touchdown in Friday's win over Virginia.
It is Wisloski's first career Big Ten honor. The true freshman was the Pennsylvania 2A state player of the year for Southern Columbia last fall.
Trailing 14-0, Wisloski jumpstarted the Maryland comeback from a 14-0 deficit by taking a kickoff return 98 yards for a touchdown as the Terps rattled off 42 consecutive points to defeat Virginia, 42-14, on Friday. It was Wisloski's first career touchdown and it marked the first time a Terp returned a kickoff for a touchdown since 2019.
Wisloski is the first Maryland player to garner Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors since kicker Chad Ryland on Nov. 28, 2022.
Maryland (3-0) will travel to Michigan State (2-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the Big Ten East clash will air on NBC and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.