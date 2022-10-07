ESPY — Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth knows he can lean on Maryland commit Braeden Wisloski when he has to, but he also knows everyone's life will be easier when more people are involved in the Tigers' offense.
So the Tigers came out throwing the ball a little more than normal Friday night at Central Columbia and worked in some carries to other backs early. That meant Wisloski touched the ball only eight times in the first half.
Turns out, that was more than enough.
The senior speedster scored four times in the first two quarters as Southern Columbia sprinted away from the Blue Jays in a 37-9 win, setting up a showdown with rival Mount Carmel next week.
Carrying an offense still without Wes Barnes, Wisloski needed just five carries to rack up 133 yards and 3 scores. He also caught one pass and returned two kicks, including one moments after a safety that he returned 68 yards for a score.
"He's going to have to be big for us next week (against Mount Carmel) and down the road," Roth said. "Hopefully we have Wes back, we will learn more on Tuesday. If he's not back we'll just be leaning on Braeden that much more."
Friday night, the Tigers (5-2) actually came out throwing the football. Blake Wise threw three times on the first drive before Wisloski took a handoff on a jet sweep and burst 59 yards untouched for a score less than three minutes into the game.
Wise completed a 16-yard pass to Jake Toczylousky on the next drive, a possession Wisloskie capped with a three-yard plunge.
"We haven't thrown the ball a lot and we haven't thrown well, so I wanted to work in a little bit more," Roth said after Wise went 5 for 7. "Try to get some more confidence in that area. We're not going to fool anybody, but if our running game is effective to any degree we can do some things with play action."
Southern pushed its lead to 16-0 after forcing a three-and-out when Tyler Arnold blocked a punt for a safety. Wisloski followed with a weaving 68-yard kick return on the ensuing free kick to make it 23-0, still in the first quarter.
Louden Murphy extended Southern's lead early in the second quarter when he blasted into the middle of the Blue Jay (2-5) defense, then bounced outside and sprinted 30 yards for a score. The Tigers' final score was on Wisloski's last touch. The senior swept the right side, picked up a huge block from Jude Bremigen before shooting through a seam for a 58-yard score.
With a running clock, Southern had just one possession in the second half. Central's touchdown came in the final two minutes when Aiden Huntington capped an 18-play drive with a 3-yard score with a minute to play.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 37, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 8
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Southern Col (5-2);23;14;0;0—37
Central Col. (2-5);0;2;0;6—8
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Braeden Wisloski 59 run (Isaac Carter kick), 9:56
SC-Wisloski 3 run (Carter kick), 4:13
SC-Safety, blocked punt into end zone, 3:19
SC-Wisloski 68 kick return (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Louden Murphy 30 run (Carter kick), 9:47
CC-Safety, sack in end zone, 7:56
SC-Wisloski, 58 run (Carter kick), 2:56
Fourth quarter
CC-Aiden Huntington 3 run (run failed), 1:32.
TEAM STATISTICS
;SCA;CC
First downs;14;15
Rushes-net yards;26-236;32-61
Passing yards;57;184
Passing;5-7-0;15-29-1
Total yards;293;245
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;3-19;5-49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern: Wisloski, 5-133, 3 TDs; Murphy, 2-47, TD; Jack Biermass, 12-35; Carter Madden, 6-24; Blake Wise 1-(-3). Central: Greyson Shaud, 10(-9); Gage Chipeleski, 2-8; Huntington, 12-56, TD; Landon Dietterick, 1-1; Talon Piatt, 2-11; Barron Oyar, 3-11; Team, 1-(-20); Caius Morrow 1-3.
PASSING — Southern: Wise, 5-7-0, 57 yards. Central: Shaud 13-25-1, 170 yards; Morrow 2-4-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern: Wisloski, 1-11; Jake Toczylousky, 3-25; Jacob Hoy, 1-21. Central: Dietterick, 1-23; Nathan Smith, 3-34; Gaje Gombert 1-19; Alex Ziesloft, 1-3; Huntington, 1-19; Eli Book 5-56; Shults, 2-14; Logan Welkom, 1-16.