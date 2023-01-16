The Daily Item
Two Valley football players were named to the 2022 MaxPreps Small Town All-America High School Football Team.
Southern Columbia running back Braeden Wisloski and Mount Carmel defensive lineman Matthew Scicchitano were two of five players from Pennsylvania named to the two-team squad.
Wisloski, at Maryland signee, was a first-team selection as all-purpose player on offense. Scicchitano was a second-team honoree at defensive line.
Wisloski ran for 1,964 yards and 25 touchdowns for the state champion Tigers. He scored touchdowns six different ways this season: Rush, reception, kick return, punt return, interception return and fumble return. He saved his best performances on the biggest stage, making big plays in the 2021 and 2022 state championship games for the Tigers. In the title game win over Westinghouse, he had a 68-yard TD catch and a 38-yard touchdown run, along with 168 yards rushing in the victory.
Wisloski was named the Class 2A State Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers, as well as a first-team all-state selection.
Scicchitano was a problem for area offenses as a defensive end. Heading to Coastal Carolina, Scicchitano had 66 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He led the Red Tornadoes with 6.5 sacks and had 12 hurries this season.
He was as repeat all-state selection for the Red Tornadoes, who went 12-0 before losing to Southern Columbia in the District 4 final.
Three other Pennsylvania players were named to the first team, including Central Martinsburg quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Oil City running back Ethan Knox, and Belle Vernon defensive back Quinton Martin.
Players on the Small Town All-America Team come from schools that have an enrollment of less than 1,000 students in towns that have a population of less than 10,000 people.