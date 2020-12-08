Despite a new starting quarterback under center in redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle, Indiana beat Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday to improve to 6-1 this season.
The Hoosiers lost Michael Penix Jr. for the season after he suffered an ACL injury against Maryland on Nov. 28. Against the Badgers, Tuttle was 13-of-22 passing for 130 yards with two touchdowns. He completed passes to six receivers.
“On the first drive, I was feeling things out and seeing how they were going to play us,” Tuttle said. “After that, I feel like we got into a rhythm and got going. We made some mistakes here and there, but we also took advantage of some opportunities.”
Saturday’s win was the third this season for the Hoosiers against an AP Top 25 opponent. Indiana opened the season with a 36-35 overtime win against Penn State. Two weeks later, the Hoosiers defeated Michigan, 38-21. Neither Penn State or Michigan are currently ranked, and Wisconsin dropped to No. 25 after losing to Indiana.
Third-ranked Ohio State defeated Indiana, 42-35, on Nov. 21 in Columbus, Ohio. The Hoosiers are currently ranked eighth.
“So, so proud of Jack and his ability to step in, and most people wrote us off because we lost Michael Penix, who is truly a tremendous player and better person,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “But we are a football team and I think that team showed up tonight.”
No rust for the Buckeyes
An impromptu bye week on Nov. 28 because of a coronavirus outbreak at Ohio State didn’t temper the momentum the Buckeyes had built this season.
With a week of rest, but without coach Ryan Day and 23 players, the Buckeyes handily defeated Michigan State, 52-12.
Ohio State debuted three new faces on the offensive line, as some starters didn’t travel with the team because of COVID-19.
Behind a new offensive line, Heisman Trophy hopeful Justin Fields was 17-of-24 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“We had to change the game plan up a little bit, but I think the offensive line adjusted well to what we had for this game,” Fields said. “I think those guys played a great game for it being their first game.”
The Ohio State offense rolled up 521 yards while its defense held the Spartans to 261.
In the second quarter, Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett tipped a pass attempt from Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi into the air in the Spartans’ end zone. Garrett went airborne to retrieve the football, caught it and scored during the play.
“That was big,” Garrett said of his touchdown-scoring play. “We had them backed up and we needed to flip the field and just put field possession back in our hands.”
Northwestern clinches West
Wisconsin’s loss to Indiana guaranteed No. 14 Northwestern a share of the Big Ten West title. The achievement is the second in the past three seasons for coach Pat Fitzgerald and his squad, as they won the division in 2018.
The Wildcats will play an undetermined program from the Big Ten East in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19.
Northwestern was idle last week after its game against Minnesota was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Golden Gophers’ program.
Northwestern is 5-1 overall and with its lone loss coming to Michigan State, 29-20, on Nov. 28.
The Wildcats hosts Illinois this Saturday. If the Illini top Northwestern and Iowa beats Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes would have a better record than the Wildcats. However, Northwestern would play in the championship game because the Big Ten decided that head-to-head results count more than winning percentage if teams have played a different number of games.