The Memphis Grizzlies put their future and title hopes in the hands of Ja Morant.
With Morant suspended, so are the franchise’s championship plans.
The NBA has sidelined Morant for the first 25 games of the upcoming season. The suspension Friday of Memphis’ franchise player was not unexpected for an organization that has made headlines for players’ off-court issues and on-court antics.
The association still is a league where the best players matter.
Jeff Van Gundy, the former NBA coach and current ESPN and ABC analyst, said there are lot of questions about how much the Grizzlies will matter without their best player.
“Are they healthy? Are they unselfish? Are they driven? and can they make enough right decisions to lead an organization?” said Van Gundy, who believes Memphis has strong leadership in general manager Zach Kleiman and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins.
But Van Gundy added everything centers around their point guard and that “hopefully for Morant ... he makes the right choices.”
He has shown he can on the court.
Morant has been the Grizzlies’ biggest star; he was their first NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and the 2022 NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year. His No. 12 jersey ranked among the NBA’s top 10 best sellers on the league website the second half of this season, and Nike gave Morant a signature shoe deal.
Off the court, there has been a slew of questionable decisions.
Morant, 23, flashed a handgun not once, but twice between March 4 and May 13 all caught on social media video. The second came after an eight-game suspension in March that allowed Morant to be back for the playoffs.
Part of Morant’s latest punishment is dealing with what Commissioner Adam Silver called “destructive behavior.”