Dan Severn chose his words carefully and made a solid point.
Yes, his Northumberland Christian girls basketball team graduated only two girls (one starter) from a state quarterfinal squad. However, the simple fact that the Warriors return the players responsible for 82% of last season’s points and 87% of the rebounds isn’t worth so much as one win this year.
“I do think having veteran leadership and the amount of veterans that we have sets us up well,” he explained, “but we still have to go out and execute.”
After a brief pause, he added, “I’d certainly rather be in a position where I return 82 percent than 18! That’s kind of a no-brainer.”
The coronavirus pandemic measures affected all high school teams similarly: limited summer playing opportunities; preseason practices dictated by safety protocols; and a sudden three-week pause at the outset of the season.
Coaches will say those unfortunate obstacles were the same for everybody, maintaining a level playing field.
Graduation losses, though — an issue that affects teams differently from year to year — are sure to be magnified this season.
Which Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contender do you figure will be better equipped to hit the ground running in Saturday’s matchup: Selinsgrove, which graduated only starter Emma Atwood, and returns the girls responsible for 91.1% of last season’s points and 81.7% of rebounds, or defending HAC-I champion Danville, which lost five girls who accounted for 86.2% of its points and 82.4% of rebounds?
“I believe as we play, we’ll grow,” said Ironmen first-year coach Wayne Renz. “There will be nothing set right away. I expect our game plan will change night-to-night.”
*
Following a few seasons of remarkable success by area girls teams, the perennial powers broke along a clear “have/have not” line in terms of experience this year.
District 4 Class 2A champion Mount Carmel lost one starter (Brooke Bernini) among a handful of graduates. The Red Tornadoes return the girls who scored 90% of their points and grabbed about 95% of their rebounds last season.
Warrior Run was streaking into District 4 Class 3A play before a season-ending injury to standout post Emily McKee in February. The Defenders welcomed back all but two girls, including the players responsible for an eye-popping 94.6% of last year’s points.
“I have very motivated seniors!” said Rachael Herb, Warrior Run’s second-year coach. “They have been working hard since we could get back in August and continued workouts during this down time on their own.”
On the other side of coin, HAC-I rivals Mifflinburg and Shamokin were decimated by graduation losses. The Wildcats, two winters removed from a state semifinal run, graduated four (three starters), including two of their top five scorers and three of their top five rebounders. The Indians were even hit harder, losing three of their top four scorers and rebounders in Kaitlyn Dunn, Sophie Rossnock and Emma Tomcavage.
“We did lose a good amount of starters that were key players, and only have three kids back with varsity experience,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert. “Like anything else, you have to move forward, build and teach. I think we have kids that can step up, and we’ll need leadership from the three that have experience.”
Lewisburg, along with Shamokin and Midd-West, was moved to Division I in the Heartland’s shift from three divisions to two. The Green Dragons took some lumps during an 8-14 rebuilding season in which they had to replace four starters. Although they graduated Jamie Fedorjaka, last season’s leader in points, rebounds and steals, they welcome back everyone else in the wide-open HAC-I.
“I think having a core group of players return is good for continuity; the girls know the plays, so there really isn’t teaching anything new,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “As a coach, I am extremely fortunate to have four seniors that have the ability to lead and help guide our team through this season of uncertainty.
“Replacing four starters definitely would have been a tough task this year.”
*
No Valley squads have more veteran firepower than Mount Carmel and Northumberland Christian, two teams that played their last game of the 2019-20 season one day apart at Bellefonte H.S.
The Red Tornadoes lost a Class 2A second-round state playoff to Bishop Guilfoyle, while the Warriors beat Bishop Carroll to advance to the Class A state quarterfinals. The season was halted soon after due to the pandemic.
Both programs could view last season as a dress rehearsal, knowing that virtually the same cast of characters would be back.
Red Tornadoes two-time all-state post Dani Rae Renno (17.1 points, 10.6 rebounds) heads a group that includes three-year starters Lauren Ayres and Lauren Shedleski. Those seniors are backed by classmate Caroline Fletcher, as well as junior Mia Chapman and sophomore Alyssa Reisinger, both of whom emerged last season.
“Coaching a veteran team certainly has its benefits,” said Mount Carmel’s Lisa Varano, who is 232-48 in 10 seasons. “More time can be spent conditioning and adjusting to fewer practices in an attempt to prepare for an uncertain schedule. Less time is needed teaching the system and playbook. The upperclassmen have been leaders for younger athletes.”
Severn has a similar outlook in Northumberland. All-state guard Emily Garvin, who led the Warriors in scoring (18.2 ppg.), rebounding (8.7), steals (6.1) and assists (4.2) for the second consecutive year, has sparked the Warriors to unprecedented success with fellow juniors Anna and Emma Ulmer, and seniors Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Emma Daku-Treas and Rebekah Hayner.
“They’ve all been playing together since elementary school, so I think that’s a really strong advantage when you have an interrupted season like we’ve had,” said Severn. “There were three weeks cut out and you have to pick back up right where you left off. Maturity level and confidence is a big thing, and having a strong veteran group helps with that.”
Then there’s Greenwood, which came within three points of the District 3 Class A championship and within six of a state quarterfinal berth last year while powered by graduates Kenedy Stroup and Alli Walton. Stroup, a two-time all-state guard, and Walton, a three-year starter in the post, combined to produce 62.4% of the Wildcats’ points and 45.8% of their rebounds in their final season.
“Losing Kenedy and Alli certainly creates big holes to fill, but really that’s the cool part of being a high school coach,” said Greenwood coach Jeff Deitz. “You get to watch players mature, become focal points for your team, and then graduate. You then get to watch and play a part in taking the next group of players to do the same thing.”