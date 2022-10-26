Shamokin at Mount Carmel
The Indians and the Red Tornadoes have played a couple of times over the years. The series dates back to 1893, and there always seems to be something strange going in since this game moved to Week 10 back in 2010. The big thing for the Indians this year will be composure. Shamokin lost its composure near the end of the first half after a Shamokin lead turned into a 24-0 second quarter run by the Red Tornadoes. Shamokin has the offensive balance to give the Red Tornadoes trouble. This Mount Carmel team might not have the Red Death Defense of years past, and last week’s opponent, Shikellamy, was able to hit some big plays. Shamokin certainly has the capability. On the other side of the ball, Mount Carmel actually had a lot of trouble getting its potent running game untracked against the Braves last week, but freshman Gavin Marshalek and senior Cole Spears combined for four touchdown passes. And you read that correctly, Spears got cleared last week and was able to play against the Braves after getting injured a month ago. Coach John Darrah wouldn’t commit to a starter for this week’s game, but I think Mount Carmel wants to find out if Spears’ knee can hold up in the playoffs. Mount Carmel wins its 26th straight Coal Bucket.
Mount Carmel 35,
Shamokin 21.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg
These teams have played some great games over the last couple of years. Mifflinburg won for the first time in six years in 2019, and last year’s contest in the rain is one neither school will forget. The favored Wildcats’ passing game struggled in the rain, Cam Michaels picked off three passes and the Green Dragons jumped in front of Mifflinburg for the final District 4 Class 4A playoff berth. With no Class 3A berth on the line — Mifflinburg is locked into the No. 3 seed and Lewisburg will be the No. 7 seed — it’s all about preparation for the playoff. Mifflinburg has a chance to be Cinderella with both Loyalsock and Danville probably the favorites in Class 3A, but the Wildcats certainly have the talent to be the last one’s standing. Like last season, Mifflinburg will get the best version of the Green Dragons. Lewisburg has won two straight after starting the season at 0-7 and the health of Wade Young is a big reason why. His ability throwing the ball brings balance to the Lewisburg offense, which it gets helped by his scrambling ability. Young moving away from pressure led directly to two of his touchdown passes against Bloomsburg last week. He’s played a big role on defense since he returned as well including a forced fumble against the Panthers. The Green Dragons might have found another two-way standout in Jack Blough, who had 80 yards and two scores receiving at a tight end and 18 tackles from his linebacker spot. The defense’s play against the Mifflinburg ground game — Andrew Diehl set the school single-game rushing record. His five touchdown day against Warrior Run gave him 24 total TDs on the season. It gives Diehl a shot at the single-season touchdown record of 34 set in 2006 by Tyler Wagner, whose single-game rushing record Diehl broke last week. This game is probably closer than I thought even two weeks ago.
Mifflinburg 21
Lewisburg 7.
Midd-West at Selinsgrove
It’s the first regular-season meeting for the Snyder County schools — they’ve met twice in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs since the Mustangs began football in 2018 and 2019. The Mustangs already decided not to compete in the Class 3A playoffs this season. Midd-West had been playing fairly well the past couple of weeks before mistakes cost them three weeks ago against Warrior Run. Things didn’t go so well last week on the road at Penns Valley and now the Mustangs facing a Seals team that’s working itself into playoff shape. Selinsgrove would like some more consistency in its offense. A week after Tucker Teats topped 250 yards on the ground, it took until the fourth quarter for the junior tailback to break 40 yards on the ground. The defense on the other hand was great against the Warriors until some fourth-quarter passing defense breakdowns.
Selinsgrove 35,
Midd-West 7.
Southern Columbia at Shikellamy
The Tigers win, end of story, right? But dive into those Braves’ defensive numbers from last week’s loss to Mount Carmel. They did the best job of anyone against the Red Tornadoes’ ground game. Shikellamy held the Red Tornadoes to 2.7 yards per carry. Isaac Shaeffer-Nietz has been all over the field the last two weeks on defense with a combined 34 tackles — 17 in each game, while also leading Shikellamy in rushing. Coach Jim Keiser has been raving about Luke Snyder since his freshman season, and a fully healthy season for the junior has proven why. He has a team-high 115 tackles and 33 catches to lead the team. And the Braves seem to play to their competition — this Shikellamy team held Jersey Shore to its lowest point total of the season until last week against Canton, and was within 7-0 of rival Selinsgrove heading into the final quarter of their game. Now it just has to find a way to finish. The numbers from last week’s Southern Columbia game are staggering on both sides of the ball. The Tigers were back to their big-play ways on offense, but the defense gave up a lot of yards. Do the Braves have enough big plays on offense to win this one?
Southern Columbia 34,
Shikellamy 20.
Milton at Warrior Run
This is one of those rivalries that’s been under the radar, but these neighboring school districts used to meet in the Tomato Bowl — Milton’s home game during it’s annual Harvest Festival, that used to rotate between the Defenders and Lewisburg. I once took classes at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, and sat near recent graduates from both Warrior Run and Milton, and the good-natured, and to be honest not-so-good-natured insults used to fly, a lot. The Defenders really struggled against Mifflinburg’s running offense — all those Andrew Diehl numbers last week came against Warrior Run. But, the Defenders also proved they are able to throw the ball against anybody. I will never forgive myself (I’m half joking) for not remembering Samuel Hall’s name on an early-season podcast. His season has been great enough, it certainly won’t ever happen again. Milton’s been humming on all cylinders over the past few weeks on both sides of the ball. Without looking too far ahead, Alumni Field is going to be rocking next week for the district semifinal showdown with Selinsgrove, so I don’t expect the Black Panthers to let down this week.
Milton 28
Warrior Run 7.
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
I’ve mentioned a few times that I did a lot of Tri-Valley League games in my early career, and there have been some dandies in this rivalry matchup as well. This just missed being a Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division (I finally can remember the division these teams play in off the top of my head. I’m pretty proud I still don’t call it the Twin Valley Conference or something) title game. And I wonder what Brandon Carson thinks about his Eagles on this season. They’ve had the chance at some upsets from the beginning — they had a halftime lead against 7-2 Penns Valley in the opener. Tri-Valley needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Eagles and the Bulldogs are still undefeated. Line Mountain also has a good chance to have played three of the four District 4 football champions. They scrimmaged undefeated Muncy in Class A and faced undefeated Class 3A Danville in the second week of the regular season. There is a good chance if they win their District 4 Class 2A opener, a date with top-seeded Mount Carmel is in Line Mountain’s future. That’s not to mention Tri-Valley’s District 11 Class A chances or these Trojans in a deep District 3 Class 3A field. Again, this Upper Dauphin team is going to be tough to stop for Line Mountain’s defense. Keep an eye on Line Mountain’s freshman defensive end Max Johnson. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has 6.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss this season. The muddle-huddle is always tough to prepare for, and the Trojans are averaging 7.8 yards per carry. This isn’t the Upper Dauphin team of 2019 when they won the district title, but ran into Southern Columbia’s 7 Division I recruits in the state playoffs, but it’s pretty darn talented.
Upper Dauphin 49,
Line Mountain 28
Danville at Huntingdon
242-14 pretty much sums up how the Ironmen have been playing for the last five weeks — that’s an average final score of 48.4-2.8 for Danville. The two-win Bearcats are all that stands in the way of the Ironmen, and a perfect season, so it should be a mere speed bump. A team with seven shutouts in nine games against a team that’s been shut out three times this season, and an offense facing a defense that’s allowed 113 points in two weeks doesn’t bode well for Huntingdon, including 62 last week to Southern Huntingdon County. I’m throwing the Rockets into this just to tell you about their quarterback’s numbers for that game and the season. Nate Myers threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 308 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, Myers has thrown for 2,303 yards passing and 30 scores, while rushing for 1,333 yards and 22 touchdowns. That’s more than 3,600 yards of total offense and 52 touchdowns in nine games. Pretty impressive.
Anyway ...
Danville 35, Huntingdon 0.