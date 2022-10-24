MIDDLEBURG — Maura Woland wasn’t sure how the strike she uncorked managed to go in — yet it did.
And while Woland’s offering may have received an unplanned nudge or two from an opposing player before it squirted over the goal line, the Warrior Run freshman wasn’t planning on asking for a do-over.
Woland’s finish with 17:31 gone in the opening half — Maggie Sheets initiated the sequence with a corner kick from the right flag — proved to be the difference as the Defenders edged Midd-West 1-0 in the opening round of the District 4 Class AA girls’ soccer playoffs Monday night at Sports Boosters Park.
Addisyn Ohnmeiss only needed to make one save to complete the shutout — Alyssa Heckman’s high-hopping pop in the final minute gave Ohnmeiss some trouble before she finally latched on — while Midd-West’s Rylee Weaver finished with nine stops in her final high school performance between the posts.
With the victory, ninth-seeded Warrior Run (9-10-0) moves into Wednesday night’s quarterfinal-round action at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium. Up next for the Defenders is a date with top-seeded Central Columbia, which dealt Rob Ryder’s squad a 7-0 setback in a regular-season matchup of PHAC-II playmates.
“It was amazing,” Woland said of netting a game-winning goal in her first high school playoff game. “Our whole team, we all wanted it. It was just amazing. I can’t really explain it.”
While Ryder’s Defenders began to impose their will a few minutes into the first half — Warrior Run’s energy levels were high throughout, but Woland & Co. did a terrific job maintaining their shape, and that allowed them to support teammates in ticklish defensive situations and get forward with numbers.
“The kids played awesome,” Ryder said. “We just brought it. We moved off the ball well. They did everything that we asked them to do. They did a great job — from the defense all the way up to the forwards.”
Although Woland had a high-arching shot pulled down in front of the crossbar by the talented Weaver, once Sheets’ corner splashed her way near the top left edge of the box she quickly unloaded. When the ball reached the inside of the left post, several Mustangs were in the vicinity and one errantly sent the ball backward.
Warrior Run continued to create as Raygan Lust and Callie Ulmer tested Weaver — the latter 22 minutes into the second half — however, the best chance came moments later when Katie Zaktansky curled a ball off the crossbar.
Midd-West even went to three defenders, moving Emma Martin forward in an effort to generate offense. And when the Mustangs’ Rachel Keister appeared to get a step behind the defense, she and Kiley Bohart bumped before the Warrior Run senior gained possession and short-circuited the threat.
“They disrupted us, definitely,” said Midd-West co-head coach Chris Sauer, whose daughter, Chloe, was injured early in the second half and did not return. “Sometimes, our inability to get our own shot was our own fault. But they were very organized. They were definitely very organized.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
WARRIOR RUN 1, MIDD-WEST 0
First half
WR-Maura Woland (Maggie Sheets), 17:31.
Shots: WR 11-1. Corners: 3-3. Saves: Warrior Run 1 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss); Midd-West 10 (Rylee Weaver).