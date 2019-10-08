The Daily Item
MILTON — Raina Wolfe scored two goals in the first 3:08 to lead Danville to a 9-2 victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey Monday.
Wolfe added a third goal 25 seconds into the second half, and Miranda Spotts and Lauren Beck each added two goals for the Ironmen.
Emma Swanson scored both of the Black Panthers’ goals. Larissa Shearer made 17 saves for Milton.
Danville 9, Milton 2
First half
D-Raina Wolfe, 28:39; D-Wolfe, 26:52; D-Miranda Spotts (Olivia Rucker), 24:42; D-Lindsey Casher, 16:06; M-Emma Swanson (Miranda Hess), 11:23; D-Jadyn Kiser, 6:28; M-Swanson, 5:34.
Second half
D-Wolfe, 29:25; D-Spotts, 28:51; D-Lauren Beck, 23:27; D-Beck, 21:21.
Shots: D, 26-11. Corners: D, 6-3. Saves: Danville 9 (Katie Miller); Milton 17 (Larissa Shearer).