WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — Matthew Wolff finally put some attention on his golf game Friday when he got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier.
David Puig and Harold Varner III each had a 63 on the Old White course, which previously had a nine-year run hosting a PGA Tour event.
Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him in a Sports Illustrated interview of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. Koepka referred to Wolff as “talent wasted.”
Wolff issued a statement saying he is making progress on his mental health issues and that it was heartbreaking to hear his team captain use the media to say he had given up on Wolff.
The former Oklahoma State star had no issues on the golf course. He was 6-under par through his opening seven holes, including an eagle on the par-5 12th. And then Wolff closed with three birdies over his last four holes.
Koepka and Jason Kokrak each had 65 as Smash built a four-shot lead in the team competition.
LIV has three players in the 48-man league who won at the Greenbrier, but only one of them had success in the opening round. Joaquin Niemann, who won the last version of the Greenbrier Classic in 2019, had a 65. Kevin Na was tied for last with a 73, while Danny Lee shot 71.
Three-time LIV winner Talor Gooch was at 65.
LPGA Tour
IRVINE, Scotland — Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.
The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.
“I’m very sad about the three-putt at the first hole,” said the 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019. “The wind was getting weaker and weaker, but there was still some wind, and it was very difficult for me.”
Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine. That came after she struggled with a persistent headache on the front nine.
“I had a really frustrating headache on the first six holes,” Stark said. “I didn’t really care about my game, to be honest. Maybe it was a good thing that I didn’t really pay attention. But then we got that figured out and I started making some putts.”
Celine Boutier of France, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, and Sarah Kemp of Australia were tied for third, another three shots back after both shot a 68.