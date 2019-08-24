BEAVER SPRINGS — It was déjà vu for Midd-West on Friday night, as the Mustangs opened their second year of competition in the same fashion as the first: with a big win over Marian Catholic.
Hunter Wolfley scored four touchdowns, and Midd-West’s defense allowed just 63 yards of offense in a 39-6 win.
“In the first game there is a lot of unknowns,” said Midd-West coach Brad Hatter. “We came out and challenged (the players) and they answered the bell for us. It was a good win.”
In the visiting Colts’ first two possessions of the game, they posted minus-19 yards of offense as the Mustangs stopped them in the backfield on five of six plays.
Midd-West flipped the field on Marian Catholic’s second possession when both Thane Treaster and Brayden Swineford got penetration and blocked a punt. The Mustangs recovered the ball at the Marian 11-yard line.
Midd-West put points on the board, though the team had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Carter Sauer to take a 3-0 lead.
On the next Marian Catholic series, Midd-West continued to dominate. A holding penalty on the kickoff caused the Colts to begin from their own 8-yard line. Then back-to-back negative plays and a pair of false start penalties pinned the Colts at their 1. On third-and-17, a host of Midd-West defenders swarmed the ball and earned a safety by tackling Xavier Ocasio in the end zone for a 5-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Colts’ running game was stuffed to the tune of minus-13 yards on 40 carries.
Midd-West scored its first touchdown of the season later in the half, as Hunter Wolfley returned a punt 69 yards for the first of his four touchdowns. Wolfley had reached the end zone twice earlier, but both scores were negated by penalties. Wolfley finished with the punt return TD, a receiving score and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
“We worked well together as a team,” Wolfley said. “There were some penalties here and there, but it’s our first game.
“We had a good week of practice and that makes Fridays easier.”
After the punt return TD, Midd-West rallied to score twice more with Oakley Bennett passes in the final two minutes of the half. The first was a 17-yard Wolfley catch, and the other a 36-yard Gabe Register reception for a 25-6 halftime lead.
Marian Catholic tucked its lone score of the game into the second quarter following back-to-back big plays.
On third-and-10 from their own 22, Colts quarterback Matt Rehrig fired a ball to Luis Terion, who made a defender miss and went down the sideline for a 42-yard gain. Halfback Nick Falls took a handoff on the next snap for a 23-yard gain to the Midd-West 13. Three plays later, Terion hauled in a fade pass from Rehrig for a 15-yard score.
Midd-West didn’t slow down in the second half, as Wolfley tacked on a pair of rushing touchdowns (28 and 52 yards) to put the game away. He finished with 108 yards on just six carries.
“We cleaned things up a bit in the second half,” said Hatter. “We didn’t hurt ourselves like we did in the first half. We left 14 points on the board in the first half that had to come off because of penalties.”
Midd-West surrendered just 24 yards of offense in the second half and 63 yards in the game.
MIDD-WEST 39, MARIAN CATHOLIC 6
Marian Catholic (0-1) 0 6 0 0 — 6
Midd-West (1-0) 3 22 7 7 — 39
Scoring summary
First quarter
MW — Carter Sauer 32 field goal, 1:59
Second quarter
MW — Safety, Xavier Ocasio tackled in end zone, 11:55
MW — Hunter Wolfley 69 punt return (Sauer kick), 6:32
MC — Luis Terion 15 pass from Matt Rehrig (kick failed), 2:49
MW — Wolfley 17 pass from Oakley Bennett (conversion failed), 1:16
MW — Gabe Regester 36 pass from Bennett (Sauer kick), 0:13
Third quarter
MW — Wolfley 28 run (Sauer kick), 2:42
Fourth quarter
MW — Wolfley 52 run (Sauer kick), 9:25
TEAM STATISTICS
MC MW
First downs 5 7
Rushes-yards 40-(-13) 24-112
Yards passing 77 143
Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 5-7-0 7-16-0
Fumbles-lost 5-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-22 6-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 6-108, 2 TDs; Trey Lauver 4-13; Joe Rodriguez 7-6; Austin Dorman 3-4; Josh Kline 1-(-4); Oakley Bennett 3-(-15). Marian Catholic: Matt Rehrig 10-3; Nick Falls 5-2; Colin Hasara 2-2; Ocasio 17-(-9); Team 3-(-11).
PASSING — Midd-West: Bennett 7-15-0, 143 yds, 2 TDs; Christian Regester 0-1-0. Marian Catholic: Rehrig 5-7-0, 77 yds, TD.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Gabe Regester 4-99, TD; Trent Peachy 2-27; Wolfley 1-17, TD. Marian Catholic: Luis Terion 4-75, TD; Jared Wimmer 1-2.