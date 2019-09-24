Wisconsin’s 35-14 win against Michigan sparked a series of aftershocks across the Big Ten. The victory improved the Badgers to 3-0 and solidified their spot as clear-cut favorites in the West. Michigan and embattled coach Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, are left facing an uphill battle that doesn’t appear to get any easier with remaining contests against four AP Top 25 teams.
Harbaugh fell to 0-7 in games in which his team is an underdog, and the Wolverines under Harbaugh dropped to 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents.
Wisconsin’s defense stifled the Wolverines’ ground game to the tune of just 40 yards, and Michigan’s offense was an abysmal 0-for-11 on third-down attempts.
Even more concerning is Michigan’s consistent lack of offense. The Wolverines possessed the football for just 18:53 compared to Wisconsin’s 41:07. Wisconsin’s defense — which held opponents scoreless in its first two contests — generated four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles).
“I thought Wisconsin had a great game plan, executed it extremely well, outplayed us offensively and defensively,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “Things they did really well, we were unable to do, in terms of establishing a running game (and) having the play-action come off of that. They blocked better; they tackled better. They had a better plan and executed it extremely well today.”
Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor made his case for being the nation’s best running back by tallying 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Taylor upped his season’s rushing total to 440 yards and seven touchdowns. Taylor’s seven touchdowns rank him third in the nation.
The Badgers led 35-0 before Michigan scored its first points with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter.
“Really, it just shows the amount of work we put in this week,” Taylor told Fox Sports. “Nothing happens on game day that you haven’t prepared for throughout the week. So we know the amount of work and preparation we put in, and now, it was just making sure that we execute it how we did in practice when it really counted.”
Buckeye blowout
Ohio State used a 42-point second quarter to easily jettison Miami (Ohio) 76-5 and push its win streak to 10 games.
Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields accounted for six touchdowns in the second quarter. He threw touchdown passes of 53, 13, 30 and 10 yards and had rushing scores of 7 and 6 yards.
“It was a good stretch,” Fields told reporters after the win. “I think we did a great job in the second quarter executing and doing our job. We have a lot of deep threats on the team, so just seeing that executed in the game was great to see.”
Miami (Ohio) led Ohio State 5-0 with 7:25 remaining in the first quarter before the Buckeyes claimed the lead on a 26-yard run by running back J.K. Dobbins at the 5:16 mark in the first period.
Fields was 14 of 21 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 36 yards rushing on nine carries with another two touchdowns. Thirteen Ohio State receivers caught passes.
Miami (Ohio) earned just 130 yards of offense.
“On defense, I think it was maybe 10 straight drives where we stopped them on three-and-out or close to that,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “And then on offense, we got into a pretty good rhythm. But any time you can create turnovers like we did… and you’re playing with a short field, it makes all the difference in the world.”
Cornhusker comeback
Wan’Dale Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 8:00 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Nebraska its first lead of the game and ultimately propelled the Cornhuskers to a 42-38 road win against Illinois.
The win was Nebraska’s first in conference play and its second in as many weeks.
Nebraska erupted for 671 yards of offense but also lost four fumbles. Illinois led by 14 points with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska outscored the Fighting Illini 21-3 over the final 20 minutes.
“It was an emotional game,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. “I’m really happy with overall how we played and with how much better we got this week as a team.”
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez proved unstoppable. He threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 118 yards – a team high.
“I think at halftime we knew we needed to come out steely-eyed and confident and not shoot ourselves in the foot,” Martinez said. “I don’t think our mindset necessarily changed, we just had to pay more attention to detail and go out there and execute.”
Big Ten this week
No. 12 Penn State at Maryland, 8 p.m. (Friday, Sept. 27)
Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin, Noon
Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa, Noon
Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan, Noon
Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.