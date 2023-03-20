The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 57 points to tie the third-highest game in Knicks history, but the Minnesota Timberwolves rode a sizzling start and a steady finish to beat New York 140-134 on Monday night.
Taurean Prince scored a season-high 35 points and went 8 for 8 from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, while Mike Conley added 24 points and 11 assists. His three free throws gave Minnesota the lead for good with 2:17 remaining.
Randle’s final basket, a three-point play with 42 seconds remaining, cut it to 137-134, but he was beaten to a rebound by Kyle Anderson on Minnesota’s next possession, and a cutting Prince scored inside with 10.1 seconds left before Conley made a free throw after Randle was called for a technical foul.
He finished tied with Richie Guerin behind the only two 60-point games in Knicks history: Carmelo Anthony’s 62 on Jan. 24, 2014, and Bernard King’s 60 on Christmas Day in 1984. But the Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Hornets 115, Pacers 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and Charlotte erased a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Indiana to snap a six-game home losing streak.
Terry Rozier added 23 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 for the Hornets, who outscored the Pacers 19-4 over the final six minutes to deal the Pacers’ postseason hopes a big blow.
Nick Richards was strong in the second half for Charlotte, finishing with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield each had 20 points for the Pacers, who entered the night 11/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Grizzlies 112, Mavericks 108
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, including a key layup with 17 seconds left as Memphis defeated Dallas in Ja Morant’s first game back with the team after an eight-game league suspension.
Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 28 points, but missed all eight of his shots in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Dallas 29-12 in the period.
Morant did not dress for the game but was on the Memphis bench, coming out to a hearty ovation from the fans just before tipoff. The NBA assessed the suspension after a video from a Denver-area strip club earlier this month showed Morant brandishing a gun.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks were again without leading-scorer Luka Doncic, who missed his fifth game with left thigh soreness.
Warriors 121, Rockets 108
HOUSTON — Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Klay Thompson added 29 as Golden State snapped an 11-game road skid with a win over Houston.
The game was close most of the way before the Warriors used a 12-2 spurt early in the fourth quarter to pull away and hold on for their first win away from home since Jan. 30 at Oklahoma City.
The Western Conference-worst Rockets got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Tari Eason and Jalen Green added 20 on a night when they dropped their second in a row following a season-long three-game winning streak.