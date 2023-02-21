No. 15 Villanova 67, DePaul 64
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Christina Dalce broke Villanova's single-season record for blocks with 66 and the 15th-ranked Wildcats held off DePaul 67-64 on Tuesday night.
Lucy Olsen made two free throws with three seconds left in the third quarter to give Villanova a 56-42 lead. But the Wildcats only made two field goals in the opening nine minutes of the fourth quarter as DePaul used a 18-5 run to get within 61-60 with 2:01 left.
Siegrist made four straight free throws in the final minute and Brooke Mullin added a basket with 16 seconds left for a seven-point lead.
Dalce had 11 points and three blocks and Lucy Olsen added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East). The school's blocked shots record had stood since Lisa Ortlip had 65 during the 1978-79 season. Siegrist, leading the nation in scoring at 29.1 points per game, was 9 of 27 from the floor and 8 of 11 at the free-throw line to go with 16 rebounds.
Siegrist scored 15 straight Villanova points in the second quarter before Bella Runyan capped the first-half scoring on a 3-pointer with 2:32 left. Siegrist was 7-of-16 shooting and the rest of her teammates combined to make 4 of 21.
Aneesah Morrow, averaging 25.5 points, had 29 points and 19 rebounds for DePaul (15-14, 8-10). Darrione Rogers added 17 points and Anaya Peoples scored 10.
St. John's 69, No. 4 UConn 64
HARTFORD, Conn. — Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and St. John's beat No. 4 UConn 69-64 in Hartford on Tuesday night.
Jayla Everett added 17 points for St. John's (20-7, 11-7 Big East), which added a huge win to its NCAA Tournament resume, beating UConn for the first time in 11 years.
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points while Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of its 29th regular-season conference title.
St. John's led the game for more than 28 minutes and by as much as nine points in the first half.
UConn had a chance to tie it late, but Caroline Ducharme missed her short jumper badly and Jayla Everett hit a baseline jumper to extend the lead to four points.
UConn was then forced to foul and Bailey hit four key free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
St. John's held UConn to 35.5% shooting and outrebounded the Huskies 42-37.