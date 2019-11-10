LEWISBURG — On the night Bucknell unfurled banners for its 2019 Patriot League Championship and NCAA Tournament berth, the Bison had a banner game defensively against Monmouth.
Bucknell (1-1) limited the guest Hawks to 3-of-25 shooting from the field in the second half, while Abby Kapp paced a balanced offensive effort with a game-high 13 points in a convincing 71-37 triumph over Monmouth on Saturday evening at Sojka Pavilion.
“I think we are still creating an identity for ourselves,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff, who earned his first win in his first game at home. “We aren’t just going to have success because the program has in the past and we have that name on our jersey. We’re far from a finished product, but tonight was a good step forward.”
The Bison jumped to a quick 6-0 lead, then built margins of 14-5 and 18-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Monmouth (0-1), however, made a hard push against the Bison in the second quarter, shooting 4-of-5 and trimming what was once a 23-7 Bison lead to an eight-point deficit. Woodruff called time, displeased with what he saw.
“We weren’t committed to defending the pick and roll,” Woodruff said. “We needed to be more aggressive.”
“The biggest thing coach talked about was communication,” Bucknell senior forward Ellie Mack said.
Once Bucknell resumed its communication, the defense dominated.
The Bison closed the half by scoring nine of the final 12 points, then ripped out of the halftime gate scoring 14 of the first 20 points of the second half to build a commanding 50-28 lead on Mack’s 3-pointer.
Bucknell rode the hot hand of several players during the game. While Kapp led the way with 13 points, Mack and Ally Johnson each added 12; Marly Walls and Tessa Brugler each chipped in eight; and reserve Carly Krsul added six points in the fourth quarter.
“I think on a team as deep as ours, we can really find others who are on a roll well,” Kapp said. “We have that team chemistry.”
Monmouth never recovered from Bucknell’s rebound after halftime. The Hawks converted only three field goals over the game’s final 20 minutes and managed 15 total points in that span.
“Coach says that people should come to Sojka Pavilion to lose,” Mack said, as Bucknell extended its home dominance to wins in 16 of their last 18. “We wanted to get this win for him and for us.”
The Bison converted 24 field goals for the game, and assisted on 15 of them, which is a trademark of Woodruff’s teams.
“We want to run a system that touches a lot of hands and moves quickly side-to-side,” Woodruff said. “We want the majority of our field goals to be assisted. Tuesday (at Virginia), we were upside-down with that. Tonight, we were right-side up.”
BUCKNELL 71, MONMOUTH 37
Monmouth (0-1) 37
Alexa Middleton 2-6 3-3 7; Taylor Nason 1-1 0-0 2; Rosa Graham 1-4 2-2 4; Sierra Green 4-12 0-0 10; Ahkila Jennings 0-2 0-0 0; Adriana Zelaya 2-6 0-0 4; Alexa Wallace 0-1 3-4 3; Jennifer Louro 1-6 0-0 3; Brianna Livingston 0-5 1-2 1; Allure Simmons 0-2 0-0 0; Fatou Ndao 1-2 1-2 3; Saule Kaupyte 0-1 0-0 0; Destiny Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-49 10-13 37.
Bucknell (1-1) 71
Tessa Brugler 3-5 2-3 8; Ellie Mack 5-9 1-2 12; Marly Walls 2-7 3-4 8; Ally Johnson 3-7 4-5 12; Abby Kapp 4-9 2-2 13; Autumn Ceppi 1-4 1-4 3; Taylor O’Brien 2-7 0-0 5; Tai Johnson 1-2 2-2 4; Carly Krsul 3-5 0-2 6; Gia Hayes 0-1 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 15-24 71.
Halftime: Bucknell 36-22. 3-point goals: Monmouth 3-19 (Graham 0-3; Green 2-5; Zelaya 0-2; Wallace 0-1; Louro 1-6; Kaupyte 0-1; Jackson 0-1), Bucknell 8-18 (Mack 1-2; Walls 1-1; Johnson 2-5; Kapp 3-7; O’Brien 1-3). Rebounds: Monmouth 31 (Middleton 7), Bucknell 37 (Brugler 6). Assists: Monmouth 8 (Jennings 3), Bucknell 15 (Ceppi 4). Turnovers: Monmouth 23, Bucknell 16. Total fouls: Monmouth 22, Bucknell 14. A: 1,007.