Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff made history Wednesday.
Woodruff was named the Patriot League Coach of the Year for the second straight season, becoming the first women’s basketball coach in league history to win the award in each of his first two seasons.
Woodruff coached the Bison to an 8-0 record, capturing the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament for a second consecutive year. The Bison sported a league-best plus-18.1 scoring margin, which is 10th best in the nation.
Through two seasons, Woodruff has compiled a 32-6 overall record and a 24-2 mark in Patriot League play. The Bison are also 17-1 at home in that time. Woodruff has now amassed 10 Coach of the Year awards over his coaching career.
Bucknell senior Tessa Brugler was named to both the Patriot League First Team and the All-Defensive Team. Joining Brugler on the first team is junior Taylor O’Brien. Senior Abby Kapp was a third-team selection, and senior Autumn Ceppi was a defensive selection.
Brugler was among the most dominant post players in the league during the regular season, scoring in double figures in all but one game and producing five double-doubles in eight games. She ranked seventh in the league in scoring (13.4 ppg), third in rebounding (9.9 rpg), fourth in blocks (1.1 bpg), and eighth in field goal percentage (.500). Brugler was a third-team selection as a junior.
O’Brien averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game, good enough for fourth in the league. She led the Bison in scoring in five games, including a season-best 22 points in a win over Lafayette. Her 50.5 percent shooting put her seventh in the league, and she led all Patriot League players with her .913 free throw percentage.
Kapp averaged 12.1 points per game, and reached double figures in four of eight contests, including a pair of 20-point performances. She was a second-team selection last year, and earned a spot on the 2018 All-Rookie Team.
Teaming with Brugler in the frontcourt, Ceppi helped shut down some of the league’s best offenses. She was second on the roster in rebounding and third in steals. Ceppi ranked first in the Patriot League in assist/turnover ratio (2.5), and was fourth in assists (4.0 apg).
Lafayette senior Natalie Kucowski was named the Patriot League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Holy Cross freshman Bronagh Power-Cassidy was selected as the Rookie of the Year.
The Bison were the only team to have two first-team selections, and joined Boston University — the No. 2 seed in Patriot League Tournament — as the only two teams to have three players named all-league.
On the men’s side, Bucknell senior John Meeks was selected to the Patriot League Third Team.
Meeks played in only four games, and he averaged 24.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He shot 49.2 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from the 3-point arc, and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Bucknell (4-6) went 4-0 when Meeks played. Meeks, who was a third-team pick for the second consecutive year, scored 30 or more points twice.
Colgate’s Jordan Burns was named Player of the Year; Army’s Josh Caldwell was the Defensive Player of the Year; and American freshman Johnny O’Neil was selected as the Rookie of the Year.
Bucknell junior Andrew Funk was named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team for the second year in a row.
Funk, who is Bucknell’s second-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game, holds a 3.65 cumulative grade-point average as an accounting and financial management major within Bucknell’s Freeman College of Management. Funk’s selection gives Bucknell at least one member of the Academic All-Patriot League Team in 10 of the 11 years since the award’s inception.