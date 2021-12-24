Although the Midd-West girls basketball has started the season with an 0-6 record, junior Chloe Sauer has a winning attitude.
“Chloe maintains a positive attitude even through our rough start to the season. She works hard and never gives up no matter what’s on the scoreboard,” Midd-West coach Erica Wagner said.
“I’m kind of a go-with-the-flow person,” Sauer said. “I try to work as hard as I possibly can to encourage my teammates.”
Her play has been an encouragement for the Mustangs, as well.
Sauer opened the first four games of the season averaging 13.5 rebounds and 13 points a game.
“She is a workhorse in the post and leads by example,” Wagner said.
“If I can be a positive voice on the court and a positive person to my teammates, and have my hard work like show, then that’s pretty much everything to me,” Sauer said. “I would love to win, but like I’d rather be together and work as a team and lose and know that we did as best as we could.”
Sauer’s performance on the court, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Sauer has a 4.0 GPA. She is enrolled in rigorous courses like AP biology and Honors English. She loves to learn about science, and she said her favorite class is anatomy.
“Her grades and her stats so far this season speak for themselves,” Wagner said.
Both of Sauer’s parents work in education, and she said they push her even when “it does get difficult. It’s just a lot of time management and getting things done when they need to be done.”
Sauer is a leader both on the court and in the classroom.
“Chloe is coachable and sets a good example for the younger players with her work ethic,” said her coach.
With a rough start to the season, Wagner said: “The goal for this season is to just keep playing hard and get a little bit better each day.”
This sentiment was echoed by Sauer.
“I want to get better every day, and make small improvements throughout the season, and to get better at the small things,” she said.
It is clear to see where Sauer gets her perspective from. After all, Wagner is part of the reason why Sauer started playing basketball in the first place. Sauer had a late start, not joining a basketball team until she was in seventh grade.
“Wagner helped do elementary basketball when I was in sixth grade,” Sauer said. “She’s the one that pretty much inspired me to start basketball and helped me learn how to do the small things.”
When she is not focused on perfecting the small things like her post footwork, Sauer keeps herself busy. She is a three-sport athlete, playing soccer in the fall and throwing for the track and field team in the spring. Additionally, she is in National Honor Society, class congress and student council.
“I remember being in middle school, and I’d go to high school for a visit,” Sauer said. “I’d see student council doing something and I was like, ‘I want to be like that. I want to be the person that can help others.’”
In her free time, Sauer does exactly that. She volunteers with youth camps and helps coach elementary soccer.
“It makes me feel happy knowing that I can use my time to help someone else,” Sauer said. “I love to help others.”
Since Sauer is just starting her junior season, she is not sure whether she will continue playing basketball on the collegiate level.
“I would love to continue playing,” she said. “I just have to decide whether that’s the best for me.”
Sauer wants to pursue her love of science in college whether she majors in chemistry or biology. Her ultimate career goal, she said, is to become a physician assistant.