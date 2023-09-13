STATE COLLEGE — The last name ‘Clifford’ holds legendary weight in Happy Valley.
For redshirt sophomore wide receiver Liam Clifford, the goal is to escape the shadow of his older brother and Penn State great Sean Clifford.
After the Nittany Lions thumped Delaware 63-7 last Saturday — a game Liam started — he came to the practice facility to watch film. Meanwhile, Sean was making his debut for the Green Bay Packers against the rival Chicago Bears.
“Obviously, I’m super excited for him,” Clifford said. “Sadly, I couldn’t really watch a ton of it because we were here breaking down the film after Delaware, but I was following along as close as I could.
“I caught the end of it and got to see him go in there and hand the ball off a couple of times, so that was super cool to see him get in there and live out his childhood dream and live out what we’ve been talking about since we were younger.”
Liam redshirted as a true freshman but got a chance to play with his big brother in his final season at Penn State.
Coming off of a season that saw him catch eight passes for 89 yards and make the Academic All-Big Ten Team, Liam could emerge as an X-factor in a crowded Penn State wide receiver room.
Through two games, Liam only has four catches for 27 yards but he understands what his current role entails.
“The receiver room has been super competitive,” Liam said. “We’ve been pushing each other every single day, every single practice. My main focus is just getting better every single day, every single week. Whether I went out and had 300 yards receiving or zero yards receiving, I’d still prepare the same way every single week.
“We’ve been pushing each other a ton. I think it’s helped the whole room overall and we went 1-0 last week so that’s all that matters.”
Despite the brothers playing different positions, Liam inevitably faces some comparisons to Sean — and with good reason.
Sean, who suited up for the Nittany Lions from 2018-22, finished his career as Penn State’s all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback (32), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), passing touchdowns (86), completion percentage (61.4%) and total yards (11,734).
Now Sean can add that he’s one of 38 active NFL players who played at Penn State.
Looking at the aforementioned accolades, it is easy to see the vast shadow Sean casts as Liam tries to create his own legacy in Happy Valley.
The two have pushed each other from a young age, whether it was playing backyard football or playing basketball in their driveway.
“I look up to him a ton,” Liam said of Sean. “Work ethic is something he taught me, just watching him growing up. Then, as I got older, doing workouts with him. During COVID, when he came back when the season was canceled, that was a really cool opportunity. We got to work out a ton together and train that whole offseason together, which was fun.”
Liam continued, “Obviously, it gets a little annoying here and there when people call me his little brother. It’s just more motivation to make a name for myself, but it doesn’t bother me. He’s set a great example and he’s a great role model for me as well.”
Coming out of St. Xavier High School, Liam was the 2020 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division I State Offensive Player of the Year and Greater Catholic League South Player of the Year. He helped lead the Bombers to a 10-2 record, a GCL South title, Region 1 title and Division 1 State Championship — making 72 catches for 1,090 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Arriving at Penn State and redshirting his first year, Liam said, was key to his development as he was able to work alongside several receivers who are now playing in the NFL.
“I found myself taking things from different people’s games,” Liam said. “We’ve had a ton of really great receivers the last few years here — guys like Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley, and just learning things from them, being a sponge, waiting my turn and trying to get better every single day.”
Though he’ll have to make the most in a limited role alongside the likes of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Malik McClain and Dante Cephas, Liam has the confidence of head coach James Franklin, who feels the receiver will make a significant impact as the season goes on.
“He learned a lot from his brother’s experience,” Franklin said. “There’s value in that, even more so when the guy did it at the same school and you were able to go through the process with him and understand the culture and the expectations.
“He’s a guy the coaching staff and the players feel like they can depend on, that he can make plays, that he’s consistent. I think he’s gonna have a big year for us. He’s going to have some breakout games. We have a lot of confidence in him and a lot of belief.”