Gaige Garcia may only be a seasonal wrestler. He may be a basic wrestler.
Those things didn’t stop the Southern Columbia senior from winning his second state title in a second consecutive undefeated season. Garcia went 48-0 with 37 pins — and five forfeit victories — at 195 or 220 pounds.
Garcia, who won the state title at 195 pounds, was selected as The Daily Item’s Wrestler of the Year.
While many of his opponents may wrestle all year, Garcia didn’t step on the mat until after the Tigers won their third consecutive state football championship. Once he starts wrestling, though, he’s all in.
“It’s his work ethic,” Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said. “Once football season ended, he spent many days after practice in the wrestling room. As coaches, we’d have meetings after practice and he’d still be working out 45 minutes later.
“After some matches, we’d go and log our results and then hear music coming from the wrestling room. It would be 9:30 at night and he was in there working out. He’s a special wrestler who goes above and beyond what’s asked of him.”
As far as being a basic wrestler? Garcia’s response is essentially, “So, what?”
“People get on me and say, ‘You’re such a basic wrestler,’” Garcia said. “If you watch the NCAA championships — well, you can’t this year — you see a lot of basic moves.
“I’m solid with the basic moves. That’s all you need because the basic moves work. You’ve just got to be able to execute.”
Garcia said he only uses one or two moves, but those two moves have led to plenty of success.
“I use the Blair series, which is something my dad taught me,” Garcia said. “It’s a one-on-one to a bar, or you can go to a half. There are a variation of things that can come from the series.
“When I’m on the bottom, I stand up. On top, I use a variation of the Blair ride.”
Marks said he would be happy if all of his wrestlers were basic in the way Garcia was.
“We tell our guys all the time if they have two moves on their feet, and perfect them, that’s unstoppable,” Marks said. “He drilled that at practice all the time. It’s not that he couldn’t do other things, because he could.”
Garcia also ended his matches quickly. Of his 37 pins, 31 came in less than a minute, and three others were in the first period.
“One thing that separates him is he can go from feet to back immediately,” Marks said. “Once he got people to their backs, they usually couldn’t off.”
Garcia, who was coming off an undefeated state title season as a junior, said it was important to stay motivated this season.
“Obviously if you win a state title as a junior, everyone thinks you’re going to repeat as a senior,” Garcia said. “It’s not that easy, though. They’re not giving out state titles.
“I just tried to keep my head level. I worked hard than I ever have before to get another gold.”
That was something his coach went through during his time as a high school wrestler at Southern Columbia.
“It’s always tough,” Marks said. “I was a two-time state champ. I won as a junior. He won as a junior. We had a lot of conversations about not letting people influence how you’re going to wrestle (by getting overconfident). ... He took every match like he was wrestling in the state final.
“A big thing is staying focused no matter who the opponent is.”
Garcia, who finished his high school career 163-6 and won his final 98 matches, said he was motivated by his last loss, which came in overtime of the state semifinals his sophomore year.
“My freshman year, I lost 3-2 in the state semifinals,” Garcia said. “I just missed a takedown that would have won. The next year, I lost again in the state semifinals. I was in on him 10 times, but didn’t finish the shot. Then I lost in overtime.
“I was like I can’t lose in Hershey again. I was in the hallway bawling. ... That loss fueled me to get to where I am now.”
Garcia, who is headed to University of Michigan to play football and wrestle, said the biggest motivator for him was not wanting to lose.
“It’s a number of factors, but probably the biggest thing is a hatred of losing,” Garcia said. “I can name all of (my losses) in five seconds off the top of my head. It drives you so you never want to feel that way again. Losing sucks.”