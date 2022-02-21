Standings
Final
Heartland Athletic Conference
Division I
Team (overall);W;L
Williamsport (15-3);6;0
Selinsgrove (15-3);5;1
Central Mountain (10-4);4;2
Shikellamy (16-5);3;3
Danville (9-10);1;5
Mifflinburg (6-13);1;5
Jersey Shore (5-12);1;5
Division II
Team (overall);W;L
Montoursville (17-6);5;0
Milton (11-9);4;1
Lewisburg (15-4);3;2
Midd-West (3-8);2;3
Shamokin (4-12);1;4
Loyalsock (4-17);0;5
Division III
Team (overall);W;L
Southern Columbia (10-5);3;0
Warrior Run (12-8);2;1
Hughesville (11-6);2;1
Central Columbia (9-12);1;2
Mount Carmel (13-9);1;2
Bloomsburg (7-12);0;3
Tri-Valley League
Team (overall);W;L
Newport (14-3);5;0
Susquenita (11-7);4;1
Upper Dauphin (12-4);3;2
Juniata (10-7);2;3
Line Mountain (5-11);1;4
Halifax (0-13);0;5