Heartland Athletic Conference

Division I

Team (overall);W;L

Williamsport (15-3);6;0

Selinsgrove (15-3);5;1

Central Mountain (10-4);4;2

Shikellamy (16-5);3;3

Danville (9-10);1;5

Mifflinburg (6-13);1;5

Jersey Shore (5-12);1;5

Division II

Team (overall);W;L

Montoursville (17-6);5;0

Milton (11-9);4;1

Lewisburg (15-4);3;2

Midd-West (3-8);2;3

Shamokin (4-12);1;4

Loyalsock (4-17);0;5

Division III

Team (overall);W;L

Southern Columbia (10-5);3;0

Warrior Run (12-8);2;1

Hughesville (11-6);2;1

Central Columbia (9-12);1;2

Mount Carmel (13-9);1;2

Bloomsburg (7-12);0;3

Tri-Valley League

Team (overall);W;L

Newport (14-3);5;0

Susquenita (11-7);4;1

Upper Dauphin (12-4);3;2

Juniata (10-7);2;3

Line Mountain (5-11);1;4

Halifax (0-13);0;5

