TOWANDA — Matthew Brown and Abram Bennett scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Wyalusing Valley in a 56-50 win over Millersburg in a PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoff game Saturday.
Brown and Bennett combined for eight of the Rams’ 10 3-pointers.
The District 4 runner-up advances to Wednesday’s second round to meet District 1 champion Math, Civics and Science, which got 47 points from Nisine Poplar in a 97-55 win over Schuylkill Haven.
District 3 runner-up Millersburg, which trailed 45-32 after three quarters, finished the season 18-8.
Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 17 points for the Indians, while Devyn Kintzer added 10. Tate Etzweiler and Aiden Harman chipped in eight and seven, respectively, in the loss.
PIAA CLASS 2A
BOYS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Towanda High School
Wyalusing Valley 56,
Millersburg 50
Millersburg (18-8) 50
Christian Bingaman 7 1-2 17, Devyn Kintzer 3 3-6 10, Brant Bingaman 2 0-0 4, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 3, Jonathon Snyder 0 1-2 1, Aiden Harman 3 1-1 7, Tate Etzweiler 3 1-6 8. Totals 19 7-17 50.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman 2, Casner, Kintzer, Etzweiler.
Did not score: None.
Wyalusing Valley (19-7) 56
Mitchell Burke 1 7-8 9, Matthew Brown 6 0-0 16, Shane Fuhrey 1 3-6 5, Abram Bennett 5 0-0 14, Grady Cobb 5 0-3 12. Totals 18 10-17 56.
3-point goals: Bennett 4, Brown 4, Cobb 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 8 11 13 18 — 50
Wyalusing 12 16 17 11 — 56