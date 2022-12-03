ALMEDIA — Morgan Janeski scored 21 points, including 12 free throws, and Wyoming Area closed with a strong fourth quarter to beat Shikellamy in the Central Columbia Tip-Off Tournament consolation game.
The Braves (0-2) were led by Lily Fatool's 12 points on four 3-pointers. Paige Fausey added eight points, while Olivia Solomon pulled a team-best seven rebounds in the loss.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION
Wyoming Area 42, Shikellamy 30
Shikellamy (0-2) 30
Lily Fatool 4 0-0 12, Blaire Balestrini 2 1-2 5, Paige Fausey 2 4-6 8, Olivia Solomon 1 1-2 3, Nadia Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-10 30.
3-point goals: Fatool 4.
Did not score: Allison Minnier.
Wyoming Area (2-0) 42
Halle Kranson 1 1-1 3, Olivia Rome 1 1-2 3, Jocelyn Williams 1 2-3 4, Morgan Janeski 4 12-21 21, Anna Wisnewski 4 0-0 11. Totals 13 16-27 42.
3-point goals: Wisnewski 3, Janeski.
Did not score: Morgan Slusser, Krea Bonita, Alexa Gacek.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;9;9;8;4 — 30
Wyoming Area;10;13;8;11 — 42
JV score: Shikellamy 30-23. High scorers: Shikellamy, Carli Berry 11, Mya Bronowicz 9.