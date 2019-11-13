DANVILLE — Karen Klassner didn’t mince words Tuesday when discussing Wyoming Seminary’s sudden field hockey rivalry with Greenwood.
“Last year we really wanted to take it to them,” she said after her Blue Knights’ 4-2 win over the Wildcats in a Class A semifinal.
See, the teams met in the 2017 state final when Wyoming Seminary was a six-time state champion and Greenwood hadn’t yet won either of its two district titles. The Wildcats, who finished third in District 3 that year, blanked Klassner’s squad over the second half of a stunning 2-1 championship win.
The teams played a rematch in last year’s state semifinals, and Wyoming Seminary emptied both barrels in a 4-0 win en route to claiming the state crown.
So the district champions squared off again Tuesday in a rubber match of sorts.
“We felt they would come in pretty loaded for bear, like we were with them last year,” Klassner said. “Last year we really wanted to take it to them, and we felt they would be just the opposite this year and want to do that to us.”
Though the teams matched goals eight minutes apart in the first half, Seminary eventually built a 4-1 lead before standing up to Greenwood’s late pressure.
“(The lead) didn’t mean we could stop attacking,” said Blue Knights senior forward Hannah Maxwell, who had two goals and an assist. “I think we did a good job of keeping on attack, but so did Greenwood. They were keeping on the attack against us and our defense really had to step up.”
Klassner’s staff had scouted the Wildcats twice, including their 1-0 win over Oley Valley in the District 3 final. Oley Valley — which faces Seminary in Saturday’s final — was ranked No. 7 in the nation by MAXFieldHockey.com at the time. The Blue Knights were No. 23 in the same rankings. In the website’s Pennsylvania Region rankings, Seminary was No. 10 and Greenwood was No. 11.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Klassner said. “(The Wildcats are) one of the best teams in the state.”
The Blue Knights’ halftime lead became 3-1 just seven minutes into the second half on Maxwell’s second goal. Greenwood regrouped with a timeout that jumpstarted a 15-minute span of consistent possession and pressure that produced five penalty corners. The Wildcats drew within 4-2 on senior Kenedy Stroup’s second goal with 10:45 to play.
“Until we called the timeout, I thought we were just kind of standing around and waiting instead of pressuring the ball like we want to do,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser.
“They were just playing their hearts out,” said Klassner, one of six coaches with 700 career wins. “When you get behind in a game, you’re just trying every opportunity you can to score and get the ball up to your scoring area. I think we were good at shutting down some of their passing lanes (at the end).”
The Wildcats matched Seminary with 13 total shots and had an 11-7 edge in corners. However, Knights goalie Mia Magnotta was not credited with a second-half save due to the play of her defenders.
“We knew they were a really good team, and we were going to have to come out and play really well,” said Houser, now 517-135-22 in 30 seasons. “I don’t think we did. Too many mistakes.”