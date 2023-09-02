SELINSGROVE — Laila Zdancewicz scored twice in the first half for Wyoming Valley West in its 3-2 nonleague win against Selinsgrove on Saturday.
Lynley Burke and Emma Petersen scored the Seals' two goals.
Wyoming Valley West 3, Selinsgrove 2
First quarter
WVW: Madison Orrson (Addison Marcin), 8:26; WVW: Laila Zdancewicz, 6:16.
Second quarter
S: Lynley Burke (Carly Aument), 13:24; WVW: Zdancewicz, 7:29.
Third quarter
S: Emma Petersen (Alli Bucher), 7:29.
Shots: Even, 12-12. Corners: S 15-5. Saves: Wyoming Valley West 10 (Kayla Sewell); Selinsgrove 9 (Katie Varner 8, Bella Furgison 1).