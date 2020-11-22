WYOMISSING — K.J. Riley’s 50-yard pass to Carson Persing on the first snap of Saturday’s state semifinal could have set the tone for Danville.
Instead, Wyomissing’s touchdown-saving tackle on the play was followed by a fourth-down stop. That led to a long, punishing drive by the Spartans that gave a true glimpse of what was to come.
Wyomissing used its size, precise blocking and array of running backs in a Wing-T attack — along with solid nickel defense that contained the potent Ironmen offense — to halt the deepest postseason run in Danville football history, 44-14.
The Ironmen, who posted the program’s first state playoff win a week earlier, fell behind by 30 points at halftime to the unbeaten Spartans, who clinched a berth in the PIAA Class 3A championship game.
“We showed we belong in certain phases but not all phases,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “I think the biggest thing we took from (the loss) is we have to get physically stronger and bigger so we can establish the run game. To win games like this, you have to be able to defend and run the football, and we struggled in those areas today. But it wasn’t due to lack of effort or preparation.”
Wyomissing answered the Ironmen’s opening salvo with a 14-play, 93-yard drive that consumed half the first quarter. The Spartans gained six first downs on their initial drive, converting a third down and fourth down.
Wyomissing rolled up 262 rushing yards despite no runner topping Jordan Auman’s 59 yards. Fullback Evan Niedrowski, a 240-pound senior, ran for 36 yards on 11 carries, while Jason Gartner added 42 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
“It all starts with their fullback,” said Brennan. “He’s a very good football player; they have a lot of very good football players. That’s a very talented football team, well-schooled, very disciplined. It’s a team they’ve been building for.
“They’re physically strong, (and) they have weapons all over the field. It’s going to take a really good football team to beat this team next week.”
Riley threw for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing in his final game for the Ironmen. Persing closed out his remarkable sophomore season with five catches for 229 yards and a TD. The Ironmen amassed more than 300 yards of offense, but their near-misses were just as critical as Wyomissing’s 441 yards of total offense.
“We didn’t think they were going to hurt us running the ball so we had an extra defensive back in the game most of the day,” said Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum. “That altered the way we pressure but we still got enough to move (Riley) a little bit. We didn’t get too many sacks, but, for the most part, we were able to keep their receivers in front of us and tackle them as soon as they caught it.”
Following the Spartans’ first-quarter touchdown by Auman, Danville went three-and-out and Wyomissing responded with another long drive. The 74-yard march took 11 plays, nine of which were rushes, and Gartner capped it with a 4-yard run.
The Ironmen answered on the first play of their ensuing drive. Riley found Persing on another seam route up the middle, this time for a 79-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-7 about midway through the second quarter.
“Our kids don’t get rattled when there’s a big play against them,” said Wolfrum. “They hit that big one early, and we kept them out of the end zone. When they did score, it didn’t faze us and we just kept playing. We blew some coverages, and they’re good enough if you blow the coverage they’re going to find it.”
Danville (9-2) managed to hold the Spartans to a 27-yard field goal by Aidan Cirulli on their next drive, despite a 65-yard kickoff return. Instead of shifting momentum, that field goal sparked an onslaught that turned a seven-point game into a 37-7 margin in just more than seven minutes.
A 32-yard punt return by Amory Thompson set up Wyomissing on the Danville 43. Two plays later, Zach Zechman hit Darren Brunner with a 46-yard TD pass down the sideline to put the Spartans up 23-7.
Riley had the ball punched out on the second play of Danville’s next drive, and the Spartans needed just three plays to take a 30-7 lead. Zechman found Auman for a 30-yard score with two minutes to play in the half.
The last sequence of the half was a back-breaker for the Ironmen. They moved the ball to the Spartans’ 27-yard line with less than a minute to play. On first down, Riley tried to loft a pass to a receiver in the flat, but Wyomissing linebacker Jack Feightner made a leaping interception with 46 seconds remaining.
Wyomissing (9-0) picked up three consecutive first downs, and had a touchdown negated by a holding penalty. Still, Wyomissing scored with nine seconds showing when Thompson made a one-handed catch in the left corner of the end zone despite Jack Smiley’s strong coverage.
The Spartans had a five-minute scoring drive to open the second half, capped by Gartner’s second TD, a 5-yard run.
Late in the fourth quarter, Riley found fellow senior Jagger Dressler with a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring.
PIAA CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
WYOMISSING 44, DANVILLE 14
Danville (9-2)`0`7`0`7 — 14
Wyomissing (9-0)`7`30`7`0 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
W-Jordan Auman 6 run (Aidan Cirulli kick), 2:50
Second quarter
W-Jason Gartner 4 run (Cirulli kick), 8:05
D-Carson Persing 79 pass from K.J. Riley (Riley kick), 7:47
W-Cirulli 27 FG, 5:18
W-Darren Brunner 46 pass from Zach Zechman (kick failed), 3:51
W-Auman 30 pass from Zechman (Cirulli kick), 2:06
W-Amory Thompson 20 pass from Zechman (Cirulli kick), 0:09
Third quarter
W-Jason Gartner 5 run (Cirulli kick), 7:00
Fourth quarter
D-Jagger Dressler 6 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 4:20
TEAM STATISTICS
`D`W
First downs`11`26
Rushes-net yards`14-21`49-262
Passing yardage`287`179
Passing`15-22-1`10-12-0
Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0
Penalties-yards`3-15`5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 7-24; K.J. Riley 7-(-3). Wyomissing: Jordan Auman 11-59, TD; Evan Niedrowski 11-36; Amory Thompson 8-30; Jason Gartner 6-42, 2 TDs; Thomas Grabowski 2-39; Andrew Eisenhower 2-23; John Huber 2-3; Charlie McIntyre 1-9; Benjamin Zachman 1-8; Andrew Delp 1-7; Alijah Smith 1-5; Nevin Carter 1-2; Jack Miller 1-0; Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Danville: K.J. Riley 15-22-1, 287 yds., 2 TDs. Wyomissing: Zach Zechman 10-12-0, 179 yds., 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 5-229, TD; Jagger Dressler 4-34, TD; Ian Persing 3-20; Aaron Johnson 1-4; Zach Gordon 1-3; Mason Raup 1-(-3). Wyomissing: Amory Thompson 4-41, TD; Darren Brunner 3-73, TD; Jordan Auman 2-57, TD; Thomas Grabowski 1-8.