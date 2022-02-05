Just three days after securing the nation’s No. 6 recruiting class for 2022 per 247Sports, Penn State’s momentum showed no sign of slowing with next year’s class.
The Nittany Lions on Saturday received a commitment from Pennsylvania’s top-ranked class of 2023 prospect Jven Williams, a four-star offensive lineman from Wyomissing.
“First off, I would like to thank my moms and pops,” Williams said in a statement he posted to Twitter. “Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and thank you for providing for me and teaching me lifelong lessons… With that said, I’m staying home!”
Williams is listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds. The nation’s sixth-ranked offensive lineman from the class of 2023 also holds scholarship offers from Michigan, Southern California, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss, among other Power Five programs.
With Williams’ verbal commitment, Penn State now has pledges from two of the nation’s highest-ranked 2023 offensive linemen. Last July, the Nittany Lions received a verbal commitment from top-ranked class of 2023 offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, a five-star prospect from Ashburn, Virginia.
“This Offensive Line class is only getting started,” Birchmeier said in a tweet on Saturday following Williams’ announcement.
Penn State now has eight verbal commitments from the class of 2023. Along with Williams and Birchmeier, the class includes four-star defensive lineman Neeo Avery (Olney, Maryland), four-star athlete Mathias Barnwell (Fredericksburg, Virginia), four-star defensive back Lamont Payne (Bridgeville), three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller (Colonial Heights, Virginia), three-star tight end Joey Schlaffer (Reading) and three-star offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (Aldie, Virginia).