WYOMISSING 1, GREENWOOD 0
WYOMISSING — In the quarterfinals of the District III Class 2A playoffs, Greenwood traveled to Wyomissing looking to advance to the semifinal round.
The lone goal of the game came off of a penalty kick from Wyomissing's Tyler Lentz, and the Spartans move on to face the winner of Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite. The game will take place on Tuesday November 2nd, time has yet to be determined.
First half
W-Tyler Lentz (penalty kick), 31:00
Second half
No goals
Shots: Even 6-6. Corners: W 5-2. Saves: Wyomissing 6 (Alexander Zeppos); Greenwood 6 (Ethan Jezewski).