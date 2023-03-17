The Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack Nunge blocked Terrell Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Xavier dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State to escape with a 72-67 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Souley Boum hit four clinching free throws in the final 2.6 seconds for the third-seeded Musketeers (26-9).
Pittsburgh 59, Iowa State 41
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nelly Cummings scored 13 points, and Pittsburgh held Iowa State to 23% shooting.
Jamarius Burton added 11 points, and Greg Elliott had 10 for coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers, who stormed to a 22-2 lead.
Kentucky 61, Providence 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds, the second-most in the tournament since 1973, and Kentucky beat Providence.
Michigan State 72, USC 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Hauser scored 17 points, and Michigan State clamped down defensively on Southern California in the second half.
Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins added 12 points apiece for Michigan State, which held USC to 34% shooting in the second half.
Marquette 78, Vermont 61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kam Jones scored 18 straight points for Marquette in the second half, and the Golden Eagles beat Vermont for their first NCAA Tournament victory in a decade.
Saint Mary’s 63, VCU 51
ALBANY, N.Y. — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Saint Mary’s beat ailing VCU.
Alex Ducas also scored 17 points for the Gaels (27-7) advanced to the second round for the second straight year.
UConn 87, Iona 63
ALBANY, N.Y. — Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as UConn took control, and beat Iona.
Coach Rick Pitino’s Gaels (27-8) had their 14-game winning streak snapped.
Miami 63, Drake 56
ALBANY, N.Y. — Nijel Pack scored 21 points, including the go-ahead jumper and a pair of free throws in the final minute, and Miami rallied past Drake.
The Hurricanes (26-7) scored the final 10 points.
Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56
DENVER — Caleb Lohner scored a season-best 13 points in just 18 minutes, and Baylor beat UC Santa Barbara.
Adam Flagler led the Bears with 18 points.
Creighton 72, N.C. State 63
DENVER — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points, and Creighton overcame an abysmal 3-point shooting day to fend off North Carolina State.
The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3- of-20 from long range.
Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70
DENVER — Slow-starting Gonzaga finally started playing like a title contender, then wore out Grand Canyon behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther.
Zags senior Drew Timme finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the third-seeded Bulldogs (29-5), who haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament since 2008.