KULPMONT — Drew Yagodzinskie is a name Valley readers will notice two years from now and think, Is he still at Mount Carmel?
That's primarily because he was an impact freshman for the Red Tornadoes a season ago and he continues to make headlines. On Wednesday, for example, Yagodzinskie scattered six hits and struck out eight without issuing a walk over six innings, in addition to going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles in a 13-3 win over Southern Columbia in six innings.
Jonny Morgante, another Mount Carmel sophomore, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot, will likely become as familiar a name, along the lines of Colin Lokitis, Damen Milewski and Gavin Lasko — all players who played early and often for Red Tornadoes coach Brenton Eades.
Collectively, they clinched a playoff berth Wednesday as the second District 4 baseball team to 10 wins, and avenged an earlier 7-2 loss to the rival Tigers. They also remained tied with Bloomsburg and Southern at 4-3 in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III race, two losses behind Hughesville (5-1) with three HAC-III games to play.
"Since I've been here, this is the most parity I've seen amongst all the teams in the division. I haven't seen anything close to that in the seven years I've been here," Eades said. "And the division's great, but right now I'm just worrying about jockeying for (district) seeding. The next five games are dogfights for us."
Yagodzinskie gave the Red Tornadoes (10-3) a surge of momentum with Wednesday's outing. Although leadoff hits in each of the first two innings came around to score for Southern, the right-hander threw a newly discovered slider into his mid-80s fastball-curveball mix and prevented the Tigers from putting together big innings.
"I was just trying to get the ball over the plate and if they hit it, they hit it," Yagodzinskie said. "I was practicing (the slider) yesterday, and I'm like, 'This feels good,' so I thought that I might as well throw in the bullpen a little bit (warming up). It felt really good today."
Yagodzinskie's 61 strikeouts last season were more than anybody in the Valley not playing for Selinsgrove, and he graded himself an A-plus/B-minus for the debut varsity season (3-3, 3.89 ERA). "I did pretty good, but there's always room for improvement," he said. Still, he was an invaluable addition to a veteran team dotted with HAC all-stars, in the same way Morgante (.380 avg.) has blossomed after playing a fielder-first role last year.
"It's absolutely huge," said Eades. "We have a lot of nice, younger kids that get quality playing time. You expect a little bit out of them (as freshmen), but you don't expect the world. Mistakes will happen because they're young. Then, obviously, as sophomores they take that nice step and they can be impactful, like a Drew, like Jonny.
"If they don't get that time as freshmen, there's a little bit more to it rather than hitting the ground running as sophomores."
Southern (6-7, 4-3), which was coming off a 3-1 stretch in division play, has relied heavily on underclassmen while navigating the loss of six regulars better than most expected. The Tigers started two sophomores and three freshmen (including pitcher Caden Hopper) on Wednesday.
"I can't they exceeded my expectations, but they have played well and learned from their mistakes early on in the year. I have all the confidence in the world in them," said Southern coach Mike Myers. "I knew coming into this year, kind of replacing almost nine of nine guys, I wasn't sure what we were going to have, but I am beyond proud of what we have already done and what we can accomplish here moving forward."
Staked to a 1-0 lead, the right-handed Hopper was stung by Mount Carmel's big sticks and some inconsistent defense in a five-run first.
Morgante led off with one of his two opposite-field hits in the game, and an ensuing sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Lokitis (.463) and Yagodzinskie (.444) followed with line drives, the second of which was mishandled in the outfield. Red Tornadoes sophomore Brayden Brinkash then dropped a fly near the right-field line that got into the corner for a two-run triple before an out was made. Jonas Bettleton (3-for-3) capped the rally with a two-out RBI single.
"I thought Caden pitched well," said Myers. "There in the first inning, I thought he left a couple pitches up in the zone that allowed them to get the barrel on it, but we didn't help him (defensively). Caden kept us in the game."
Southern got back a run in the second when a Charles Hopper hit was misplayed in right, allowing the junior to take third base. He scored on a groundout to the right side. Mount Carmel answered in the home second when a two-out walk to Lokitis was followed by a Yagodzinskie RBI double to the gap in left-center.
Hopper kept it the margin at 6-2 into the fifth when the Tornadoes struck for five more runs against both he and reliever Guy Longenberger on five hits, two infield errors and a sacrifice fly. Lasko had a two-run double in the rally, and Morgante drove in another run.
At game's end, Yagodzinskie hadn't walked a batter in a 102-pitch complete game, and Mount Carmel batters hadn't once struck out.
"We're not going to do it every game," said Eades, "but if we can do that we'll win a couple more."
MOUNT CARMEL 13, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 3 (6 INN.)
Southern Columbia;110;001;— 3-6-6
Mount Carmel;510;052;— 13-14-3
Winning run scored with 1 out in 6th.
Caden Hopper, Guy Longenberger (5), Louden Murphy (6) and Charles Hopper. Drew Yagodzinskie and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Yagodzinskie. LP: Ca. Hopper.
Southern Columbia: Murphy 1-for-3, run; Connor Dunkelberger 1-for-3; Ca. Hopper 1-for-3, run; Ch. Hopper 2-for-3, RBI; Nate Gallagher RBI; Nate Long 1-for-2.
Mount Carmel: Jonny Morgante 2-for-4, run, RBI; Damen Milewski run, RBI; Colin Lokitis 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Yagodzinskie 4-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI; Bennett Williams 3 runs; Brayden Brinkash 1-for-3, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lasko 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Evan Bronkoski 2-for-4, run; Jonas Bettleyon 3-for-3, run, RBI; Lukas Carpenter run.