WILLIAMSPORT — A postseason debut can be a tricky thing for a pitcher.
The pressure is amped up in a way that’s difficult to prepare for — especially for a freshman.
Mount Carmel’s Drew Yagodzinskie bucked that trend Saturday afternoon as he helped the fifth-seeded Red Tornadoes defeat Loyalsock 2-1 in a District 4 Class 3A baseball quarterfinal.
The win advances the Red Tornadoes to play No. 1 Central Columbia on Tuesday.
“I wasn’t really that nervous; I just had to throw my game,” Yagodzinskie said. “I just had to throw strikes and hit my spots. It was just a great team effort.”
The defense backed Yagodzinskie, as it played a solid game, helping to limit Loyalsock to just six hits, and the Red Tornadoes did not commit an error.
The second, third and fourth innings highlighted Yagodzinskie's efforts on the mound. Loyalsock got a baserunner in the second, and Yagodzinskie ended the inning with a strikeout.
Yagodzinkie came back in the third to record three more strikeouts, and ended the fourth inning with three consecutive strikeouts.
“For a freshman, it’s almost unbelievable,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said. “He’s been throwing like that for us all year, and I didn’t expect anything different. He came out there and battled. I told him as long as he can go, that's perfect.”
Casen Sandri entered in the fifth inning after Yagodzinskie recorded one out. He did give up a single to Moxen Cotter, who was stranded when Sandri forced a flyout to right field for the third out.
“Once they come around three or four times and see the same kid it’s just easier to hit them,” Eades said. “We knew coming in it was a warm day. We knew it would be around the 70-75 pitch mark.”
Sandri recorded four strikeouts in 2 2/3 shutout innings.
“Coming off of Drew, he always pitches really well for us, and I was just trying to pound the strike zone,” Sandri said. “I just wanted to fill up the zone and make our guys make plays. We’ve struggled defensively all year, but today we didn’t have any errors. We really played well.”
Any regular-season struggles Mount Carmel had to deal with seemed like a distant memory. Loyalsock stranded 10 runners over seven innings.
Mount Carmel played clean baseball, which allowed them to overcome the controversial call in the fourth.
With runners on second and third, the home plate umpire called a balk on Yagodzinskie as he returned to the mound.
“The call he made it’s the rule, there’s nothing for me to argue,” Eades said. “It was just the situation that was tough for us to swallow. That’s baseball. He called it. It’s a rule. Our kids battled past it, and we won the game.”
Yagodzinskie and Gavin Lasko opened the sixth inning with back-to-back singles to put a runner in scoring position. Damien Milewski knocked in Yagodzinskie home, and Julien Stellar followed with a single to score Lasko and give Mount Carmel the lead.
“We were struggling all day,” Sandri said. “We had people on base and in scoring position in almost every inning and we couldn’t pull through. To finally get a break and get a couple singles was amazing.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINAL
MOUNT CARMEL 2, LOYALSOCK 1
Mount Carmel;000;002;0 — 2-10-0
Loyalsock;000;100;0 — 1-5-2
Drew Yagodzinskie, Casen Sandri (5) and Gavin Lasko. Alec Kulp, Ethan Nagy (5) and Cooper Larson.
WP: Sandri. LP: Nagy.
Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 3-for-4, RBI; Yagodzinskie 2-for-4, run; Lasko 2-for-3, run.
Loyalsock: Matt Worth 2-for-3, double, run.