TORONTO — Gleyber Torres homered early, then hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their 10th straight game, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Monday night.
Giancarlo Stanton singled off Yimi Garcia (0-2) to begin the New York ninth, ending a streak of four perfect innings by Blue Jays relievers. Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, but Josh Donaldson grounded out, and Aaron Hicks struck out before Torres lined a single to center field.
Clay Holmes (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.
Twins 2, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, and Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single that same inning to lift Minnesota to its 10th win in 11 games.
The Twins were shut out in two of Paddack’s first three starts this season but got just enough run support to win this time.
Paddack (1-2) allowed a run and four hits in 51/3 innings.
White Sox 3, Angels 0
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best, and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling Chicago to a win over Los Angeles.
Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. The Angels star, who homered and doubled in a win Sunday to raise his OPS to a whopping 1.247, fanned against Liam Hendriks — who earned his fifth save — to end the game.
Astros 3, Mariners 0
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer, and rookie Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot to back up another solid start from Jake Odorizzi, helping Houston to a win over Seattle.
The victory snaps a two-game skid for the Astros and moves manager Dusty Baker within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 5, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing, and Atlanta cooled off New York in the first of 19 meetings between the NL East rivals this season.
Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and three RBIs against his former team. Fried (3-2) settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year.
The Mets (16-8) played without manager Buck Showalter. He was suspended for one game about 20 minutes before the first pitch after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night.
Teams were required to pare down active rosters from 28 players to 26 on Monday, so the Mets designated slumping DH/2B Robinson Canó for assignment.
Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Zac Gallen outpitched Pablo López as Arizona built a lead, and held on to beat Miami.
David Peralta homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Daulton Varsho hit two doubles for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 1, Royals 0
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run, and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over Kansas City.
Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke (0-2).