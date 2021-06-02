The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer, and the New York Yankees overcame several sloppy moments to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Wednesday.
New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees.
Jordan Montgomery (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. Aroldis Chapman was uncharacteristically wild in the ninth, walking his first two batters, but he worked out of the jam for his 12th save.
Orioles 6, Twins 3
BALTIMORE — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as Baltimore beat Minnesota for its second straight win following a 14-game skid.
Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland.
Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1. Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.
Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.
Astros 2, Red Sox 1
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings, and Kyle Tucker had two hits as Houston handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a win over Boston.
Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 7, Diamondbacks 6
PHOENIX — New York has been waiting for Francisco Lindor to be himself on the baseball field. They’re hoping the wait may be over.
Lindor, signed to a $341 million, 10-year deal on April 1, had three hits and scored the winning run in the ninth inning in the Mets’ victory over Arizona. It was just his second three-hit game of the season and lifted his batting average to .209, his highest mark since April 27.
Lindor snapped a 6-6 tie by scoring on Pete Alonso’s single in the ninth. He was at the center of a Mets attack that collected 16 hits, one short of tying a season high.
Nationals 5, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Jon Lester gave Washington’s thin rotation a boost, and the Nationals beat Atlanta.
Gomes’ drive to left-center off A.J. Minter (1-2) with two outs broke a 3-all tie, and helped the Nationals earn their second consecutive win over the Braves after Atlanta won the opener of the four-game series.
Lester, starting on three days’ rest, was asked by Nationals manager Dave Martinez to “just take us as long as he can go.” Lester came within one out of matching his longest start of the season as he gave up only one run on five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.
Cubs 6, Padres 1
CHICAGO — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits, and surging Chicago beat San Diego for its third straight win and ninth in 10 games.
Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik’s sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Toronto a victory over skidding Miami.
Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple in the ninth, and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo home.