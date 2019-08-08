The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees’ long-ball outburst against the Baltimore Orioles reached historical proportions Wednesday night in a 14-2 blowout that extended New York’s winning streak to eight games.
Urshela had a pair of two-run drives, and Higashioka totaled five RBIs with his two shots. It was the first career multihomer game for both players.
The Yankees have 11 players with multihomer games against Baltimore this season, breaking the record of 10 set by San Francisco against the Dodgers in 1958.
Cameron Maybin also went deep for the Yankees, who tied a major league record with 16 home runs in a three-game series. New York has hit 52 homers against the Orioles this season, breaking its own major league mark of 48 against the Kansas City Athletics in 1956.
The frustration of being dominated in this lopsided three-game series reached a boiling point for the last-place Orioles in the middle of the fifth inning. After manager Brandon Hyde leaned over and said something to Chris Davis, the first baseman lurched in Hyde’s direction and had to be restrained by teammate Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.
n Indians 2, Rangers 0
n Indians 5, Rangers 1
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered again, Cleveland’s bullpen combined on a four-hitter, and the Indians beat Texas to sweep a doubleheader, and gear up for a big, four-game series in Minnesota.
Ramírez’s two-run homer helped the Indians win the opener.
He connected in the second inning of the second game off Lance Lynn (14-7), Franmil Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Carlos Santana, Yasiel Puig and Jason Kipnis drove in runs in the eighth as the Indians improved to 39-16 since June 4 — baseball’s best mark over two months.
Indians manager Terry Francona turned to his relievers in the second game and the reliable group came through with A.J. Cole (3-1) — Cleveland’s third pitcher — getting the win by working 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Nick Wittgren got the final five outs for his third save.
The Indians head to Minnesota for a showdown starting today with the first-place Twins, who have seen their 11 ½-game lead in the AL Central cut to two by the Indians.
n Blue Jays 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally.
Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette set a team record with a double in eight straight games, breaking the mark of seven set by Carlos Delgado in 2000. The 21-year-old Bichette also extended his career-opening hitting streak to 10 games.
n White Sox 8, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, and Chicago beat Detroit.
Nova (7-9) allowed five hits, walked three and struck out one as he picked up his third win in four starts.
Former Tiger James McCann had three RBIs, while Tim Anderson reached base five times and scored three runs.
The White Sox took three of four games from the Tigers, and went 5-2 on their trip to Philadelphia and Detroit.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Mets 7, Marlins 2
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots, and surging New York beat Miami to complete a four-game sweep.
The Mets took another early lead and posted their sixth straight victory, winning for the 13th time in 14 games. New York has swept the last-place Marlins three times this season.
Steven Matz (7-7) won again at Citi Field, helping New York stay in the thick of the NL wild-card race.
Since sitting a season-high 11 games under .500 after a loss at Miami on July 12 after the All-Star Game, New York (59-56) has won at a torrid pace and owns a major league-best 19-6 record since the break.
n Brewers 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in three runs, powering Milwaukee to a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.
Hiura hit a two-run homer with two out in the first inning for an early 2-0 lead. He sent a fastball from Trevor Williams 388 feet over the wall in right-center. His second homer, the 13th of his rookie season, was a solo shot that made the score 6-1 in the fifth. He also had a double in the third inning.
It was Hiura’s first multi-homer game, and came as he had just three hits in his first 21 at-bats in August.
The Pirates fell to 4-21 since the All-Star break.
n Nationals 4, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer against his former team, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball, and Washington completed a three-game sweep of San Francisco.
Parra broke camp with the Giants but was designated for assignment on May 3. His seventh homer came in the third inning off Shaun Anderson (3-4) and made it 4-0.
Ross (2-3), who grew up across the San Francisco Bay and played high school ball in Oakland, struck out five and walked two in his third start of the season.
n Dodgers 2, Cardinals 1
LOS ANGELES — Russell Martin drove a two-run, two-out single up the middle for Los Angeles’ 10th walk-off win of the season, and the Dodgers completed a sweep of St. Louis.
Martin improbably delivered after a frustrating offensive day for the Dodgers, who have won five straight. Los Angeles couldn’t score during seven brilliant innings of four-hit ball by Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in his hometown ballpark, but the Dodgers still came through against St. Louis’ bullpen.
Andrew Miller hit Corey Seager with a pitch with one out in the ninth, and Carlos Martinez (2-2) gave up pinch-hitter Will Smith’s single. After Martinez threw a wild pitch to move up both runners, Martin bounced a two-strike single through the middle, and Smith slid home with the winning run.
INTERLEAGUE
n Braves 11, Twins 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Ozzie Albies homered twice in his second straight four-hit game, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep, and Atlanta again powered its way past Minnesota.
Max Fried (13-4) used a season-high 10 strikeouts to win his fourth consecutive start, pitching into the sixth inning before finding trouble. The terrific trio at the top of the lineup provided more than sufficient support, with Acuña, Albies and Freeman combining for eight hits and five RBIs in 15 at-bats. They were 23-for-45 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in this three-game series.
The total would’ve been higher had it not been for the triple play turned in the third inning by third baseman Miguel Sanó, second baseman Jonathan Schoop and first baseman C.J. Cron on a sharp grounder hit by Tyler Flowers. That was the second triple play the Twins handed Martin Pérez this summer, this one coming with the bases loaded and three runs already in for the Braves to keep them from building on their 6-0 lead.
n Cubs 10, A’s 1
CHICAGO — Ian Happ hit his second career grand slam, José Quintana tossed two-hit ball through seven innings to win his sixth straight decision, and Chicago ripped Oakland.
Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer, Victor Caratini connected, and Javier Báez kept up his latest hot streak with two hits and two RBIs.
n Astros 14, Rockies 3
HOUSTON — Yuli Gurriel drove in a team record-tying eight runs, Gerrit Cole won his 10th straight decision, and Houston routed Colorado for its sixth victory in a row.
Gurriel hit a three-run homer in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third, a three-run double in the fourth, and an RBI grounder in the sixth.
Gurriel tied Houston’s RBI record set by J.R. Towles in 2007 against St. Louis.
Cole (14-5) struck out 10 in six innings. Undefeated in his last 14 starts, he allowed three hits and two runs to make Houston’s starters 16-1 in their last 19 starts.
n Mariners 3, Padres 2
SEATTLE — Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth inning and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play, and Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak.