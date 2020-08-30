The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the crosstown Mets.
J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium, and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995.
The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium. Betances (0-1) got the loss against his former team.
Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman (1-1) got three outs for the win.
n Rays 4, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Rookie Josh Fleming and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Tampa Bay pitchers extended their streak of success at Marlins Park to 36 consecutive scoreless innings.
Tampa Bay shut out the Marlins for the second night in a row, and also blanked them in both meetings in Miami last year.
Fleming (2-0) won for the second time in as many career starts. He allowed three baserunners and struck out six to help the Rays earn their fourth victory in a row.
Joey Wendle drove in two runs for the Al East leaders, who scored all of their runs with two out.
Pablo Lopez (3-2) allowed two runs in seven innings for the Marlins (14-14), who struck out 11 times and lost their third game in a row.
n Indians 2, Cardinals 1, 12 innings
ST. LOUIS — Tyler Naquin hit a go-ahead double for Cleveland in the 12th inning, then St. Louis’ Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder, and got trapped for the final out.
Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes (1-1) to drive in pinch runner Mike Freeman, who started the inning at second base. That was Cleveland’s only hit after the eighth inning.
Nick Wittgren (2-0) got the win, and Brad Hand earned his 10th save.
n Dodgers 7, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Muncy drove in four runs close to home for Los Angeles, who can still avoid its first series loss of the season after a win over Texas, and potential trade target Lance Lynn.
Cody Bellinger’s long two-run homer in the third put Los Angeles up 3-0. Muncy, who played high school baseball about 25 miles from the new Rangers ballpark, made it 4-2 with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth off Lynn (4-1) and hit a three-run homer in the seventh after the Texas right-hander was out of the game.
n Red Sox 5, Nationals 3
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit an early three-run homer, and Boston’s bullpen finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings, lifting the Red Sox over Washington.
Kevin Pillar added a solo homer and triple for Boston, which had lost four of its last five.
Trea Turner went 5-for-5 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games for the Nationals.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Phillies 4, Braves 1
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia to its fifth straight victory.
Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.
Eflin (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Josh Tomlin (1-2) got the loss.
n Brewers 7, Pirates 6
MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted Milwaukee over Pittsburgh.
After Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a one-run lead, Sogard connected off Richard Rodriguez (0-2) with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Jace Peterson was on first following a leadoff walk.
Entering Saturday, the left-handed Hader was 7-for-7 in save opportunities and had not allowed a run or a hit all season.
n Cubs 3, Reds 0
n Reds 6, Cubs 5
CINCINNATI — Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice, and Chicago snapped a three-game skid.
Darvish (6-1) earned his sixth straight win. He struck out eight and walked two in the opener of a doubleheader.
In the second game, Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel’s third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and Cincinnati avoided a doubleheader sweep.
The Reds took advantage of another rough performance by Kimbrel (0-1), who got off to a tough start this year before stringing together five consecutive scoreless appearances. The right-hander threw half of his 22 pitches for strikes in his shaky outing against the Reds.
n Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Evan Longoria hit two doubles, Brandon Belt reached base four times, and San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Arizona.
San Francisco starter Trevor Cahill retired his first eight batters but left the game abruptly in the fourth inning with “left hip discomfort.”
n Rockies 4, Padres 3
DENVER — Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy hit a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning, lifting Colorado to a win over San Diego.
It was the first walkoff win of the season for the Rockies.
Trevor Story, Raimel Tapia and Garrett Hampson also hit run-scoring singles for Colorado, which blew a three-run lead in the eighth. Antonio Senzatela got a no-decision after pitching seven scoreless innings.
Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run double and Wil Myers had an RBI single during San Diego’s three-run eighth that tied it at 3.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taijuan Walker pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each hit a two-run single, helping the Blue Jays improve to 5-0 against the Orioles this season.
n Royals 9, White Sox 6
CHICAGO — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh.
Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six — including consecutive 6-5 losses where the opponent won in its final at-bat.
n Tigers 8, Twins 2
n Tigers 4, Twins 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, lifting Detroit to a doubleheader sweep.
Detroit took the opener behind Matthew Boyd (1-4), who pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season. Victor Reyes had four hits.
The second game was tied at 2 when Cabrera hit an opposite-field homer off Tyler Duffey (1-1). The Twins went with a bullpen game after Randy Dobnak (5-2) struggled in the opener.
n Astros 4, A’s 2
n Astros 6, A’s 3
HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, and Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer, leading Houston to the victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
Josh Reddick also connected for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games.
In the second game, Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, and George Springer homered to complete the doubleheader sweep.