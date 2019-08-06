The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees hit five more home runs at Camden Yards, including two by Mike Tauchman, to set a major league record and win their 13th straight game in Baltimore, 9-6 over the Orioles on Monday night.
New York’s power surge and sixth straight win overshadowed a memorable night for Baltimore’s Jonathan Villar, who became the fifth Orioles player to hit for the cycle and first since Felix Pie on Aug. 14, 2009. Villar tripled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and dumped a single into right field off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.
Tauchman delivered a bases-empty drive in the sixth inning and a tiebreaking solo shot off Paul Fry (1-4) in the eighth, his first career multihomer game. Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Mike Ford also connected for the Yankees.
New York has hit 32 home runs at Camden Yards, a single-season record for most by a visiting team in one ballpark. The mark was previously held by the Milwaukee Braves, who hit 29 at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field in 1957.
n Red Sox 7, Royals 5
BOSTON — Rick Porcello pitched six innings of one-run ball, Sam Travis hit a two-run homer, and Boston halted its eight-game losing streak.
Rafael Devers added a solo shot for the Red Sox. Travis’ gave Boston a homer in a club-record 18 straight games in Fenway Park. The old mark was set in 1969.
Bubba Starling, Meibrys Viloria and Cheslor Cuthbert each went deep for Kansas City, with Viloria’s his first homer in the majors and Starling’s a three-run shot.
It was the seventh straight loss for the Royals, who had a 10-game skid in the season’s first two weeks.
n Blue Jays 2, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings, and Toronto ended Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.
Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.
Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major league start. Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.
Morton (12-4) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine.
n Rangers 1, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — All-Star Mike Minor struck out seven over seven innings, Nomar Mazara drove in Elvis Andrus with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Texas beat Cleveland.
Minor (10-6) allowed seven hits and walked one as Texas won its fifth straight. The left-hander is 3-0 in eight career appearances against Cleveland, giving up a single run in 23 1/3 innings.
Andrus started the fourth with a triple, coming home a batter later when Mazara flew out to short center. He easily beat the bouncing throw home from rookie Oscar Mercado.
n White Sox 7, Tigers 4
DETROIT — All-Star Lucas Giolito ended a five-start winless streak, Tim Anderson had three hits and scored twice, and Chicago beat Detroit.
All nine starters for the White Sox had at least one hit and seven either scored or drove in a run. Chicago has won three of four after a 2-8 homestand.
JaCoby Jones homered and tripled for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 12 and gone 10-34 since June 1. The Tigers are last in the majors with 3.59 runs per game while the White Sox (4.12) are 28th.
Giolito (12-5) gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Mets 6, Marlins 2
n Mets 5, Marlins 4
NEW YORK — J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered in an electric seventh-inning rally, lifting New York over Miami in the nightcap to sweep a doubleheader that moved them above .500 for the first time since early May.
New York won the opener as Jeff McNeil welcomed Robert Dugger to the major leagues with a home run on his first pitch, Amed Rosario broke a 1-1 tie with a third-inning homer, and Jacob deGrom gave himself a three-run cushion with a two-run single.
New York (57-56) had not been above .500 since it was 16-15 before play on May 3. The Mets dropped to 40-51 after losing their first game of second half but are 17-5 since, winning 11 of their last 12. The Mets trailed by eight games for the second NL wild card before play on July 25 but started the doubleheader just three games back.
Davis homered off Jeff Brigham (1-1) leading off the seventh and Conforto hit a 440-foot drive with two outs that went over the second deck seats in the right-field second deck, just inside the foul pole in the second game. Alonso followed with a low laser shot just inside the left-field pole for his 35th homer, the rookie’s first since July 26, giving the Mets three home runs in an inning for the first time in exactly two years.
n Brewers 9, Pirates 7
PITTSBURGH — Christian Yelich hit two home runs and took over the major league lead with 39, powering Milwaukee.
Yelich homered in the first inning for the second straight game. The first of his four hits came on a sinker by Dario Agrazal (2-3), and he sent it 408 feet into the bleachers in left. He also hit a solo homer in the first inning against the Cubs on Sunday. In the ninth inning, Yelich crushed a slider from Geoff Hartlieb 425 feet onto the river walk beyond right field to make the score 9-6.
It was Yelich’s sixth career multi-homer game, and his fourth this season.
Brewers starter Jordan Lyles (7-7) limited his former team to three runs (one earned) on two hits in five innings in his first start against the Pirates since being traded on July 29.
INTERLEAGUE
n Reds 7, Angels 4
CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo struck out a career-high 13, and Cincinnati scored five first-inning runs on its way to a win over slumping Los Angeles.
Castillo (11-4) threw a career-high 119 pitches in seven innings while getting his career-best 11th win. He allowed three hits and one walk before finishing with a flourish, striking out the side in the seventh to earn a standing ovation and head rubs from teammates.
Michael Lorenzen relieved Wandy Peralta with runners on first and third and one out in the eighth and struck out Mike Trout swinging before coaxing Kole Calhoun into an inning-ending flyout.
Raisel Iglesias struck out Shohei Ohtani to clinch his 22nd save.
n Twins 5, Braves 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó’s pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning gave Minnesota a victory over Atlanta.
Sanó’s 19th home run of the season went an estimated 443 feet off reliever Chris Martin, hitting high off the wall in center field.
Martin (0-3) was making his second appearance for Atlanta since being acquired at the trade deadline. He got two quick outs before allowing a single to Luis Arraez. Sanó then hit the first pitch he saw for the first pinch-hit, walkoff home run for Minnesota since 2006.
n Cubs 6, A’s 5
CHICAGO — Javier Báez hit two of Chicago’s four homers, and the Cubs’ bullpen barely held on without Craig Kimbrel, closing out a victory over Oakland.
Ian Happ and Nicholas Castellanos also connected as Chicago improved to 40-18 at home with its fourth straight win. It was Castellanos’ first homer since he was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Wednesday.
The Cubs are counting on their depth to help them stay on top of the NL Central until Kimbrel and Willson Contreras return from injuries. Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with right knee inflammation, and Contreras is expected to miss four weeks after an MRI showed a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Manager Joe Maddon said it will be closer by committee while Kimbrel is out, and Victor Caratini will be the primary catcher while Contreras is sidelined.