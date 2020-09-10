The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Wednesday night.
The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night’s loss.
Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Zack Britton worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out all three batters in the ninth.
n Royals 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as Kansas City beat the Indians.
Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth, and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.
Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Braves 29, Marlins 9
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and Atlanta obliterated its franchise scoring record.
The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped the old record of 23 by six runs.
Duvall hit one of the team’s three homers an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo López out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.
n Reds 3, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Trevor Bauer tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Chicago ace Yu Darvish, and lift Cincinnati.
Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Darvish’s seven-start winning streak was snapped.
Bauer (4-3) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings while tying his season high with 112 pitches.
n Padres 5, Rockies 3
SAN DIEGO — Zach Davies won his career-best, fifth-consecutive start, and Mitch Moreland hit his first homer for San Diego as the Padres beat Colorado, to complete its sweep of the three-game series.
INTERLEAGUE
n White Sox 8, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as Chicago drilled Pittsburgh on a night the Pirates honored Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente.
Chicago rookie Dane Dunning (1-0) pitched into the seventh to earn his first career victory.
n Mets 7, Orioles 6
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his second dramatic homer in a week, when his shot to center field leading off the eighth inning lifted New York past Baltimore.
Alonso hit a walk-off, two-run homer to give the Mets a 9-7, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees last Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Mets snapped a two-game skid by coming back from deficits of 5-1 and 6-3.
n Brewers 19, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and Milwaukee slugged its way to its highest run total in over a decade.
Jedd Gyorko homered twice for the Brewers.