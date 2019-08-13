The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit three more home runs, including a pair of three-run drives in the night game that gave him 13 of New York’s record 59 long balls against Baltimore this season, and the Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep with an 11-8 win on Monday night that stretched their winning streak versus the Orioles to 14 games.
Gio Urshela had six hits in the twinbill, including a 461-foot homer as the Yankees won the opener 8-5, and raised his average to .332 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs.
AL East-leading New York hit seven homers and has five doubleheader sweeps to go along with one split. The Yankees improved to 15-2 against Baltimore with two games left and have won 12 of their past 14 overall.
Torres set a big league record with his fifth multihomer game against a team in a season, breaking a tie with Ralph Kiner (1947), Gus Zernial (1951) and Roy Sievers (1955). His 26 homers are two more than his total as a rookie last year, and the 13 against Baltimore matched Roger Maris in 1961 against Cleveland for the second-most against one team in a season by a Yankees player, one behind Lou Gehrig’s total in 1936 versus Cleveland.
When Torres came to the plate with runners on first and second in the eighth, Baltimore intentionally walked him.
Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the day game, and had four RBIs. Urshela, Torres and Cameron Maybin added solo shots, all off Gabriel Ynoa (1-7).
n Indians 6, Red Sox 5
CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana homered leading off the ninth inning to send Cleveland to a win over fast-fading Boston, and back into first-place in the AL Central.
After the Red Sox tied it in the top of the inning, Santana connected on a 2-2 pitch from Marcus Walden (7-2), driving it barely over the wall in left to give the Indians their biggest win this season.
Santana circled the bases and was mobbed at home by his overjoyed teammates. The Indians moved past the idle Minnesota Twins, and are alone in first for the first time since April 19.
José Ramírez hit a three-run homer, and Franmil Reyes had a two-run shot as the Indians improved to a MLB-best 43-17 since June 4, when they trailed the Twins by 10 ½ games.
Boston lost for the 12th time in 15 games.
n Blue Jays 19, Rangers 4
TORONTO — Brandon Drury hit his first career grand slam, Justin Smoak had a two-run homer among his three extra-base hits, and Toronto routed Texas.
Bo Bichette had the first four-hit game of his career, and Randal Grichuk had three hits, including a solo homer as the Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 15 games.
Drury had five RBIs, while Smoak and Grichuk each had four.
n Astros-White Sox postponed
CHICAGO — Rain forced a postponement of Zack Greinke’s second start with Houston.
The teams will play a traditional doubleheader today. Greinke and Gerrit Cole will pitch for Houston, and rookie Dylan Cease and Iván Nova are the scheduled starters for Chicago.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Nationals 7, Reds 6
WASHINGTON — Trea Turner and Matt Adams homered, Erick Fedde pitched well after allowing a solo shot on the game’s first pitch, and depleted Washington held on to edge Cincinnati.
Washington led 7-2 but blew most of that advantage before Sean Doolittle got his 27th save in 32 chances. He entered in the ninth with a 7-4 lead, but the struggling lefty closer’s first pitch of the evening became Phillip Ervin’s pinch-hit homer. The next batter singled, and came around on Joey Votto’s two-out double off the wall in left. Doolittle finally ended things on Josh VanMeter’s foul pop.