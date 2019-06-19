The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Cameron Maybin homered again with his roster spot in doubt, Edwin Encarnación went deep for his first hit with New York, and the Yankees beat Tampa Bay to extend its AL East lead to 2 1/2 games.
Playing through a mist in a contest that started over an hour late due to rain, New York won its fourth straight and has taken 9 of 12 against the second-place Rays dating to last season.
Gary Sanchez had two RBIs and J.A. Happ (7-3) pitched two-run ball over five innings. Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list to play right field and reached into the seats in foul territory for a key out in the second.
Maybin clobbered Oliver Drake’s fastball into the second deck in left, extending New York’s lead to 5-3 in the seventh. It was Maybin’s career-best fourth straight game with a homer and extended New York’s homer streak to 21 games.
The 32-year-old Maybin is hitting .315 since being acquired by the banged-up Yankees in April.
n Angels 3, Blue Jays 1
TORONTO — Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs, and Los Angeles beat Toronto.
Skaggs (6-6) went a season-best 7 1/3 innings. He allowed a run and three hits, walked none and struck out six to win consecutive starts for the first time since beating Kansas City on April 26 and Toronto on May 2.
Ty Buttrey got two outs in the eighth, and Hansel Robles finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.
Luis Rengifo had two hits as the Angels remained unbeaten in five meetings with the Blue Jays this season. Los Angeles has won 17 of 23 games in Toronto.
n Indians 10, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland rookie Zach Plesac allowed only two hits, pitching into the eighth inning, and the Indians had four home runs, including three in a row for the first time in nearly 15 years, to overwhelm Texas.
After Jake Bauers led off the Indians’ seventh with a 389-foot shot to right-center, Roberto Perez and Tyler Naquin followed with homers that measured more than 400 feet. Those long balls came in a span of five pitches off reliever Drew Smyly.
The last time Cleveland had hit back-to-back-to-back homers was at Seattle on July 16, 2004.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Mets 10, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom took a shutout into the ninth inning, Pete Alonso homered to highlight the first four-hit game of his young career, and New York routed first-place Atlanta.
DeGrom (4-6) dominated a potent Braves lineup that powered the team to 10 wins in its previous 11 games. The 2018 NL Cy Young winner allowed just five hits, struck out 10 and helped himself at the plate, leading off the sixth with a double and coming around to score.
Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers off deGrom in the ninth, ending a bid for the second shutout and fourth complete game of his career.
n Marlins 6, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Rookie Jordan Yamamoto dazzled again, matching his first career start by pitching seven scoreless innings against St. Louis, and Miami beat the Cardinals.
Yamamoto (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. He gave up three hits in seven innings in his major league debut, on June 12 in Miami against the Cardinals. Before that game, he had not pitched above Double-A.
INTERLEAGUE
n Tigers 5, Pirates 4
PITTSBURGH — Nicholas Castellanos trotted home when a potential double play in the eighth turned into an RBI fielder’s choice thanks to some indecisiveness by Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier, allowing Detroit to edge the Pirates.
n Reds 4, Astros 3
CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich homered off Justin Verlander in the first inning, and Cincinnati held on for a victory over Houston that clinched its first series win in nearly a month.
n White Sox 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning in his first game against his first major league organization, helping the White Sox beat the Cubs.