NEW YORK — Clay Holmes pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees stormed back from four runs down against Max Scherzer to beat the skidding New York Mets 7-6 in their wild Subway Series opener Tuesday night at Citi Field.
Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu homered off Scherzer, and pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Brandon Nimmo misplayed a ball in center field.
Before the seventh, reliever Drew Smith became the second Mets pitcher ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance.
Rockies 7, Red Sox 6, 10 innings
BOSTON — Randal Grichuk lined a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning, and Colorado held on to beat Boston, giving the Rockies their second straight win at Fenway Park.
Jurickson Profar added an RBI sacrifice fly in the 10th, as the Rockies improved to 13-21 on the road. They had lost eight of 10 road games before arriving in Boston.
Reds 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati batted through the lineup during a five-run second inning, and Brandon Williamson did just enough to earn his first big league win as the Reds held off struggling Kansas City.
Williamson (1-0) allowed four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits over just five innings. But he left with a one-run lead, and the Reds’ bullpen survived some shaky moments to hand him the victory, and the Royals an eighth consecutive defeat.
Twins 7, Brewers 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for Minnesota to cap a four-run ninth inning off closer Devin Williams, giving the Twins a victory over Milwaukee.
Correa crushed a 1-1 changeup from Williams (3-1) into the left-field seats, dropping his bat as he turned to his dugout and tapped his wrist to signal it’s his time, like he did for Houston in the 2021 postseason.
Williams, who took his first blown save in 11 attempts, didn’t record an out and had his sparkling 0.42 ERA spike to 2.08.
Astros 6, Nationals 1
HOUSTON — Mauricio Dubón, Kyle Tucker, Martín Maldonado and Chas McCormick each hit solo homers to back up a solid start by rookie Hunter Brown, and lead Houston to a win over Washington.
Brown (6-3) scattered four hits across seven scoreless innings after losing two in a row.
It was Washington’s first visit to Houston since the Nationals won their only championship by beating the Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.
Braves-Tigers ppd.
DETROIT — Detroit and Atlanta were rained out on Tuesday night after a 2-hour, 25-minute wait.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader today at 1:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 11, Blue Jays 6
BALTIMORE — Rookie Gunnar Henderson extended his torrid-hitting spree with his first career grand slam, one of four home runs launched by Baltimore in a victory over Toronto.
It was the fifth straight win for the surprising Orioles, who climbed 18 games over .500 (42-24) for the first time since 2016, when they last reached the playoffs. Tampa Bay, which leads second-place Baltimore in the AL East, is the only team in the majors with a better record.
Henderson hit .526 last week with three homers and six RBIs in five games. After a day off Monday, the 21-year-old came up with a suitable encore: He went 3-for-5, including a bases-loaded drive off Chris Bassitt that capped a six-run third inning.
Angels 7, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Hunter Renfroe’s two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning, and surging Los Angeles beat AL West-leading Texas.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base all five times — single, double, two walks and an intentional walk — extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He scored twice and stole his 10th base of the season.
The Rangers have lost three straight and five of six.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Giants 11, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey homered, and Michael Conforto added four hits and three RBIs to lead San Francisco to a win over St. Louis.
The Giants have won five straight road games and six of their last eight games overall. San Francisco won the first two games of the three-game set, and claimed just their third series in St. Louis in 10 tries since 2013.
San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm after being hit by a pitch from Jack Flaherty in the third inning.
St. Louis lost for the ninth time in the 11 games.