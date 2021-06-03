The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Ryan Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years, and the Rays beat the New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday.
Austin Meadows homered off Gerrit Cole and drove in five runs for Tampa Bay. Yarbrough (3-3) hadn’t won a start since Aug. 11, 2019, when he threw a career-high 8 2/3 innings in a 1-0 win over Seattle.
The AL East-leading Rays salvaged a four-game split, improving to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.
New York fell 4 1/2 games back of Tampa Bay. It has dropped seven of 10 entering a weekend series against the rival Red Sox.
Red Sox 5, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and Boston avoided a four-game sweep.
Christian Arroyo hit his first homer of the season for the Red Sox, a three-run drive in the second. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double in the seventh.
Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his fourth straight win.
White Sox 4, Tigers 1
CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb hit two of Chicago’s four home runs to back Lance Lynn, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second on baseball’s career wins list, and the White Sox beat Detroit.
Moncada and Lamb connected in the first two innings as Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal made it 3-1 with a 457-foot drive to right-center against Casey Mize. Tim Anderson added a solo shot in the eighth off Daniel Norris.
La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw.
Royals 6, Twins 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games, and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a fly ball, helping the Royals beat Minnesota.
Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo and drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ. Pérez has 14 home runs this season and joined Ed Kirkpatrick in 1969, Darrell Porter in 1977 and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals with multiple homers in consecutive games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 5, Marlins 3
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting Pittsburgh to a victory over Miami.
Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro (2-3), sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.
Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide. Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.
Braves 5, Nationals 1
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning.
Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked five.
Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with his 10th homer this season.
Reds 4, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer, Vladimir Gutiérrez earned his first career win, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.
Gutiérrez (1-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, settling down nicely after a shaky start. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked three in his second big league game.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped Milwaukee beat Arizona.
Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also homered for the Brewers. Urías’ homer was his second in as many games, and came on his 24th birthday.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 11, Rangers 6
DENVER — Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered, and Colorado beat Texas as the Rangers finished a franchise-worst 0-9 trip, and extend their longest losing streak since 2003.
Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning, and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.