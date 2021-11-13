SELINSGROVE — Taylor Deiter was literally a football field away watching as Line Mountain pursued the biggest win in the field hockey program's history.
The Eagles' senior goalie had done her part, keeping archrival Greenwood out of the cage for more than 80 minutes, and from a distance she could sense her team's momentum building to a peak.
"I had so much confidence," she said. "I just had a feeling inside me that it was going to happen."
And just like that — on the first penalty corner of the state playoff game's second overtime period — Taylor Rothermel chased a deflection to the left side of the circle and crossed the ball to Laney Yeager for a stadium-shaking finish that sent Line Mountain to the Class A semifinals, 1-0.
"It felt amazing," said Yeager. "This honestly has been a dream come true, this season."
Greenwood goalie Lydia Miller could hardly have done more on the decisive play. The junior dove to the turf on her right side on Rothermel's initial shot, then quickly scrambled to her feet and lunged to her left, sprawling on the ground in an attempt to wall off the cage. Yeager, who collected Rothermel's pass while moving toward the right post, chipped the ball just over the top of Miller's head and arms for her team-high 17th goal of the year.
"Miss Yeager was there to save me," said Rothermel, who collected her team-leading eighth assist. "(It was) pure joy and excitement. It feels so nice to win. It's been years and years since we beat them, and it really shows how strong a team we are."
Line Mountain (11-10-1) will play three-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary in the Class A semis Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. The District 2 champion Blue Knights advanced with a 5-1 win over Boiling Springs.
"These girls, they've had it in their heads since Tuesday (after a first-round win) that they were not afraid to play to Greenwood," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler, "and that is the greatest feeling in the world."
Greenwood, which lost to Seminary in last year's state final, finished 19-3 with its first loss to the Eagles since Oct. 5, 2017 — the Wildcats' state championship season.
"We know (the Eagles are) a quality team; we thought that all year long. I thought they were as good as anybody in our league," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser, who finished his 32nd season with a career record of 549-141-22.
"They finally got the play they needed at the end to win."
It was by no means easy.
Selinsgrove High's Bolig Memorial Stadium was pelted with rain for most of regulation play and frigid at times. The teams combined for just three shots (Greenwood two) and three penalty corners (Line Mountain two) in the first half.
The Wildcats pressured Line Mountain with five third-quarter corners. They had trouble getting several inserts settled to execute corner plays, but they put four shots on Deiter in the period — her busiest stretch of the game.
"I felt pretty confident. I know I had my team to back me up, so as long as I had them, I was perfectly fine," Deiter said. "I definitely felt that they felt flustered. I think they took us lightly. I think they didn't expect for us to come out so strong, and I knew we would."
"Deiter was beautiful," Fessler said. "She played a great game."
The Eagles also did a good job bottling up Greenwood all-state mid Emma Rolston, who entered the game with 33 goals and 80 points in her senior season. Though the Kent State pledge had a few hard drives on corner plays and also created space for several reverse-stick shots — including a near-miss six minutes into the second half — she wasn't able to weave through the middle of the field without being met by a physical challenge.
"We didn't really want to change our game plan and our approach because we've really been coming together as a team and playing well, but we knew where their strongest player was," said Fessler. "We really put a lot of emphasis on not sending the ball to the middle more than we have to, and not letting her dribble the ball 100 yards from their defensive end to score because she's completely capable of that."
Line Mountain didn't threaten on either of its two-minute player advantages, one in each half. The Eagles had to turn away Greenwood on a trio of fourth-quarter corners to force overtime.
"We had lots of opportunities, (but) we didn't put the ball in the cage. The number of corners we had (nine), you've got to get something in," Houser said. "We did not do a very good job on our early corners of getting the ball controlled and getting our shot off the way we needed it."
Eagles senior Cortney Keim blocked up a Rolston chance early in 7-vs.-7 overtime, and then Deiter stopped Rolston on one of the few times she picked her way through a defensive thicket to the circle. The Eagles then had a series of three corners in two-plus-minutes (one fewer corner than they earned in regulation), forcing the Wildcats' Miller, Gracie Roush and Ashlyn Taylor to defend the ball in the circle.
"We were exhausted, there's no doubt about that," said Fessler, "but for them to make the adjustments to being exhausted and to playing in the cold and the rain, keeping level heads and staying confident and composed in those overtimes ... they were ready to leave it all out there."
Yeager's possession and shot earned the decisive corner with 9:08 to play in the second overtime. Maya Schegel made the insert to Rothermel, and the rest was Eagles' history.
"I think we were more anxious because we haven't beat Greenwood in years," said Yeager. "We got to overtime and it was still 0-0, and we really just wanted to beat them.
"The time came! Thank the Lord!"
PIAA CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
LINE MOUNTAIN 1, GREENWOOD 0 (2OT)
Second overtime
LM-Laney Yeager (Taylor Rothermel), 8:25.
Shots: LM 10-8. Corners: G 9-8. Cards: Greenwood, Sydney Cameron (2:31, 2nd, green), Gracie Roush (11:54, 4th, green). Defensive saves: Line Mountain (Cortney Keim, Ainsley Derck); Greenwood (Emma Rolston). Saves: Line Mountain 6 (Taylor Deiter); Greenwood 8 (Lydia Miller).