SELINSGROVE — Maybe the last place Laney Yeager expected to find herself Tuesday was alone in front of the goal cage with a district quarterfinal victory at the end of her stick.
Yet the Line Mountain senior forward was right there, on the last in a series of heart-stopping plays, this one in overtime.
"I was really nervous that I was going to miss it," Yeager later admitted.
She needn't have worried.
The girl with as many goals as she had points last year in the Eagles' scoring-poor season, put the capper on a 4-3 win over Central Columbia in a District 4 Class A quarterfinal at Selinsgrove's Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Line Mountain gave away a three-goal lead to the fourth-seeded Blue Jays' fierce second-half comeback, which included a pair of goals in the final 9:29 of regulation. The winning goal broke a scoring drought of nearly 38 minutes despite a sequence of three penalty corners in the final 65 seconds.
"We've had a number of frantic games this season," said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. "But we definitely have that ability (to build an attack and produce goals)."
A year ago, the Eagles scored just 16 times in 13 games of a season that ended in the district quarters. Yeager's winner was her 14th of the season and 30th of her career, while Teague Hoffman (eight), Taylor Rothermel (two), and Cortney Keim (one) all scored for a 3-0 halftime lead.
"We got comfortable with the goals we had," said Eagles junior Alana Martz, who assisted on Hoffman's first-quarter tally, "and we didn't think we had to do much more to win."
Line Mountain (8-9-1), with a strength of schedule that produced a No. 5 seed despite a sub-.500 record, advanced to the semifinal round against top-seeded Lewisburg (11-4-1), a 3-2 overtime winner over No. 8 Midd-West. The game is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove. Defending champion Bloomsburg, the No. 3 seed, plays second-seeded Muncy at 5.
The Eagles and fourth-seeded Blue Jays (10-5-3) played a 2-all tie on Oct. 11, but Line Mountain bettered its scoring in the first half alone.
After Hoffman's goal just more than seven minutes in, Rothermel made it 2-0 in the second quarter when she pounced on a failed clear attempt on a corner play and cashed in.
Late in the half, Yeager made a long run on the right side of the field flanked by defenders and was spilled to the turf in the circle. Keim took the penalty stroke with 13.9 seconds showing, and lifted the ball cleanly into the left side of the cage.
Central's comeback began innocently enough, with a flukish goal off a corner play. Mea Consentino's hard diagonal was deflected into the air near the left post where Meg Stout reached up her stick for the finish.
There was nothing fluky about the Blue Jays' next two goals. Alyx Flick, a junior, who along with classmate Emmie Rowe shifted sports from soccer, smashed Kendra Zimmerman's insert into the lower right corner with 9:29 to play.
Then, with just less than four minutes left, Central junior Emma Yoder stepped to a ball in the middle of the field for a takeaway and surged the better part of 70 yards to tie it. She broke from the center of the field to the right side, upping the degree of difficulty on her charge at the cage, and buried the tough-angled shot to make it 3-all.
"I was tired, but when we got to 7-v-7 I had to pick it up," said Martz. "I didn't want this to be our last game."
Martz wound up digging possession away from Rowe near midfield on the right sideline in overtime, and her pass ahead to Yeager led to the winner. The tall redhead made one move with the ball to get into the clear, and then collected herself for the uncontested winner.
"I thought the left back was going to be a problem," she said, "but when I got past her and the goalie came out, I was all alone."
DISTRICT 4 FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
NO. 5 LINE MOUNTAIN 4, NO. 4 CENTRAL COLUMBIA 3 (OT)
First quarter
LM-Teague Hoffman (Alana Martz), 7:41.
Second quarter
LM-Taylor Rothermel, 5:42; LM-Cortney Keim (penalty stroke), 0:13.9.
Third quarter
CC-Meg Stout (Mea Consentino), 7:30.
Fourth quarter
CC-Alyx Flick (Kendra Zimmerman), 9:29; CC-Emma Yoder, 3:50.
Overtime
LM-Laney Yeager, 7:23.
Shots: LM 13-4. Corners: LM 11-7. Cards: Line Mountain (Maya Schlegel, green 3rd, 5:06); Central Columbia (Olivia Hubler, green, 1st, 0:44.8). Saves: Line Mountain 1 (Taylor Deiter); Central Columbia 9 (Izzy Snyder).