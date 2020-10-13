The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Peyton Yocum scored two goals as Mifflinburg knocked off Shamokin 3-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I soccer on Monday.
Yocum got the Wildcats (7-4-1 overall, 4-3-1 HAC-I) on the board off an assist from Kennedy Good just 6:22 into the game.
The game stayed 1-0 until Yocum scored an unassisted goal with 19 minutes left in the game.
Liz Reese scored an unassisted goal for the Indians (5-7-1, 4-5), before Taylor Beachey capped the scoring for Mifflinburg with eight seconds left in the game. Lydia Knepp had the assist for the Wildcats.
Olivia Haupt had 17 saves for Shamokin. Kristi Benfield stopped three shots.
Mifflinburg 3, Shamokin 1
First half
Miff-Peyton Yocum (Kennedy Good), 33:38.
Second half
Miff-Yocum (unassisted), 19:00; Sham-Liz Reese (Emma Kramer), 5:08; Miff-Taylor Beachy (Lydia Knepp), :08.
Shots: Miff, 20-4. Corners: Miff, 3-0. Saves: Shamokin 17 (Olvia Haupt); Mifflinburg 3 (Kristi Benfield).
n Southern Columbia 5,
Mount Carmel 0
CATAWISSA — Lohren Gehret scored two goals, while Sophie Shadle added a goal and an assist as the Tigers rolled over the Red Tornadoes in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
Karly Renn and Evelyn Cook also scored for Southern Columbia (6-7 overall, 5-3 HAC-II).
Gabby McGinley and Peyton Carl combined for 12 saves for Mount Carmel (5-5, 4-4).
Southern Columbia 5, Mount Carmel 0
First half
SCA-Karly Renn (unassisted), 35:23; SCA-Lohren Gehret (unassisted), 30:05; SCA-Evelyn Cook (Gehret and Sophie Shadle), 1:31.
Second half
SCA-Shadle (unassisted), 32:19; SCA-Gehret (unassisted), 6:15.
Shots: SCA, 14-2. Corners: SCA, 5-4. Saves: SCA 2 (Mackenzie Palacz); MCA 12 (Gabby McGinley and Peyton Carl).
n Meadowbrook Chr. 2,
Juniata Mennonite 0
MILTON — The Lions got goals in each half to take the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association contest in the rain.
Senior Kate Steck scored with 15:42 left in the first half on a 20-yard shot, before freshman Maddy Osman’s 25-yard goal with 15:37 left in the game.
Emily Toland made one saves for the Lions (12-2-1 overall, 6-1-1 ACAA-Eastern Division).
Meadowbrook Christian 2,
Juniata Mennonite 0
First half
MCS-Katie Steck (unassisted), 15:42.
Second half
MCS-Maddy Osman (unassisted), 15:37.
Shots: MCS, 9-1. Corners: MCS, 10-2. Saves: Meadbrook 1 (Emily Toland); Juniata Mennonite (Morgan Moyer), 5.