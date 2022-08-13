SELINSGROVE — Dylan Yoder won the late model race Saturday at Selinsgrove’s Speedway’s Shootout on Sand Hill.
Yoder grabbed the lead on a lap four restart — making a great save pulling his car off the fourth-turn fence — for his first win of the season at the track.
Yoder ran the rest of the distance unchallenged, winning by 4.98 seconds over Jim Bernheisel, Andrew Yoder, Dan Stone and Gingerich.
“My guys have really worked hard this year,” Dylan Yoder said. “It’s nice to finally get one. It’s tough to win here. There are so many good cars, and all the guys are running great.”
The win was Yoder’s 17th in his career after winning many times in a Kart on the inner 1/5th mile oval.
Taylor Farling picked up the win in the Limited Late Models, his first win at the speedway, while multi-time winner Garrett Bard won the 305 Sprint Cars.
Farling used the outside pole to grab the lead. Farling stretched his lead, and Andrew Yoder moved into second.
Yoder started chipping away at the lead as Farling hit lapped traffic.
A lap 14 yellow for a stalled car allowed Andrew Yoder to pull up to Farling’s bumper.
The pair exchanged slide jobs at both ends of the speedway with Farling clinging to the lead. Farling earned the victory, and Andrew Yoder finished second.
Four cars spun at the start of the Sprint Car feature but luckily the entire field missed the melee. Only Larry McVay was unable to continue.
Bard then rocketed to the front of the feature, from the pole position, on the ensuing restart followed by Logan Spahr, Doug Dodson, Tim Iulg and Dustin Young.
By lap five, points leader Ken Duke Jr. moved into the top five and settled into fourth a lap later.
Spahr started cutting into the lead as Bard hit traffic and got boxed in, but once he was able to reclaim his favored high line he drove to the win by 1.062 seconds, despite a last lap restart.
“My car was really good high in one and two,” Bard said. “I knew Spahr would try to slide me on the restart, and I kind of missed the top so I’m glad I could hang on,”
The win was Bard’s third of the season.