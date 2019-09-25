The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Seth Yoder scored his first varsity goal with 15 minutes left to break a tie, and lift Milton to a 3-2 victory over Warrior Run on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer.
The Black Panthers (6-3, 4-2) also got goals from Carter Lilley and Tyler Hendershot. Alex Hazzoum scored both of the Defenders’ goals.
Milton 3, Warrior Run 2
First half
M-Carter Lilley, 2:08; WR-Alex Hazzoum, 21:12.
Second half
WR-Hazzoum, 51:00; M-Tyler Hendershot, 55:06; M-Seth Yoder (Brodey Scoggins), 65:00.
Shots: WR, 14-8. Saves: Milton 12 (Colton Loreman); Warrior Run 5 (Jacob Yoder).
n Mifflinburg 4,
Shikellamy 0
MIFFLINBURG — Kellen Beck scored a goal in each half to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I win.
Brandon Linn and Dylan Linn each scored added a goal for Mifflinburg (2-7-2).
Ryder Maurer made two saves for the shutout. Bryce Heller made two saves for the Braves.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 0
First half
M-Brandon Linn (Dylan Linn), 28:00; M-Kellen Beck (Ethan Hendricks), 22:00.
Second half
M-D. Linn, 30:00; M-Beck (Hendricks), 7:00.
Shots: M, 8-3. Corners: M, 6-1. Saves: Shikellamy 3 (Bryce Heller); Mifflinburg 2 (Ryder Maurer).
n Lewisburg 6,
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA — Anthony Bhangdia scored two first-half goals and finished with a hat trick to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-II win.
Ben Liscum added a goal and two assists for Lewisburg (8-0-1, 6-0), which also got two goals from Anton Permyashkin.
Lewisburg 6, Central Columbia 0
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Alan Daniel), 37:51; L-Bhangdia, 28:38; L-Ben Liscum (Daniel), 0:42.
Second half
L-Anton Permyashkin (Liscum); 31:11; L-Permyashkin (Carter Hoover), 18:07; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 11:20.
Shots: L, 20-2. Corners: L, 4-0. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns); Central Columbia 4 (Maddix Karnes, Griffin Knelly).
n Northumberland Chr. 2,
Juniata Mennonite 1
NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knauss scored off his own rebound in the second half to give the Warriors the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
The Warriors have a two-game lead in the ACAA East with three games to play.
Northumberland Christian 2, Juniata Mennonite 1
First half
JM-Trey Tusing (Anson Portzline), 12:00; NC-Logan Kauffman (Jack Garvin), 17:00.
Second half
NC-Aaron Knauss, 62:00.
Shots: T, 5-5; Corners: NC, 6-1; Saves: Juniata Mennonite 3 (Jorge Flores de Valgaz); Northumberland Christian 4 (Luke Snyder).
n Meadowbrook Chr. 10,
Lincoln Leadership 0
MILTON — Dillon Stokes scored five goals to lead the Lions to the nonconference victory.
Meadowbrook Christian 10, Lincoln Leadership 0
First half
MC-Elijah Trutt, 32:48; MC-Estaban Garcia, 25:54; MC-Jacob Reed, 22:58; MC-Dillon Stokes, 19:54; MC-Stokes, 17:08; MC-Stokes, 12:36; MC-Garcia, 1:09; MC-Stokes, 0:23.
Second half
MC-Stokes, 35:20; MC-Trutt, 33:19.
Shots: MC, 19-3. Corners: MC, 13-3. Saves: Lincoln Leadership 9 (A. Medina); Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Michael Eager).