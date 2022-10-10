MILTON — Business as usual. That may be the best way to sum up Milton’s latest soccer success.
The surging Black Panthers understand the nuances of the possession game, play to space as much as possible, remain patient when the ball sits at their feet, and wait for a moment to strike and start dissecting an opponent.
Running their winning streak to three games Monday — as well as wins in seven of eight — the remarkably methodical Black Panthers took apart Shikellamy 8-0 in a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference-Division I boys’ scrap at Alumni Stadium. Shikellamy saw its two-game winning streak end.
Evan Yoder pocketed two goals in each half, while Ethan Rhodes, Joel Langdon, Dominic Ballo, and Aaron Treibley also cashed in for Milton (10-4 overall, 5-2 HAC-I). Jonah Strobel preserved the clean sheet by turning aside four shots, while Ethan Hamilton anchored a defensive backfield that yielded little opportunity.
“The boys came out, put the work in, worked hard against a quality opponent,” Milton assistant coach Brett Ballo said. “They’ve played well all season long, and given a lot of teams all kinds of difficulties.”
Dillon Zechman finished with seven stops in goal for Jon Steese’s Braves (7-7, 2-5), who, despite the loss, appear headed for their first District 4 Class 3A playoff appearance since the 2015 club. When Zechman was dinged up a bit in the second half, Ben Gross (1 save) came on in relief.
Although Shik nearly charged in front in the opening minute, Strobel was in the perfect position to handle a remarkably quick flick by the Braves’ Ryan Williams. By the time Strobel used his feet in the 32nd minute to repel a Williams pop, Milton was sitting on a 2-0 lead crafted by some workmanlike finishes in front.
Rhodes bumped in a ball sitting somewhere near the goal line at 10:48 to give Milton a 1-0 lead. And when Zechman had difficulty covering a Ballo delivery and the ball squirted loose, Yoder was in front of the goal waiting to pounce.
Yoder’s second finish at 33:24 was another interesting sequence, as left back Trace Witter dispatched a diagonal ball toward the middle, where a Shik player fanned on a clearance attempt. When an aggressive Zechman tried to cover, Yoder beat him to the ball and slid a shot just under the Braves senior that had just enough on it to slip across the line from some 18 yards out.
“I barely touched that,” Yoder admitted.
Milton was up 3-0 at the break after connecting on a trio of opportunistic finishes.
“Three versus two is a big difference,” Brett Ballo said. “A lot of times the way it ends up in the back of the net isn’t necessarily the way you’d hope it would end up there.”
While the pace and tactical approach varied little after the break, the Black Panthers were more efficient at the attacking end, scoring on their first three rips at goal. Joel Langdon’s headball finish of Ballo’s corner was followed by a Ballo penalty kick, and then Evan Yoder volleyed in a Seth Yoder service to make it 6-0.
“We gotta get it out (of our system),” Steese said. “Ten-second memory: Get over it and be ready to work again.”
Evan Yoder completed his four-bagger at 63:07, closing an open net after Zechman charged off his line. Treibley punctuated the Black Panthers’ latest victory with another PK.
“It’s a one-game-at-a-time season, where you go out and take each game for itself,” Brett Ballo said. “We just take it one game at a time and they keep working and keep working and we’re hoping. We still have a long way to go.”
MILTON 8, SHIKELLAMY 0
First half
M-Ethan Rhodes, 10:48; M-Evan Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 20:40; M-E.Yoder (Trace Witter), 33:24
Second half
M-Joel Langdon (Ballo), 47:24; M-Ballo (penalty kick), 48:53; M-E.Yoder (Seth Yoder), 50:57: M-E.Yoder (Rhodes), 63:07; M-Aaron Treibley (penalty kick), 74:11.
Shots: M 18-5. Corners: M 4-1. Saves: Shikellamy 8 (Dillon Zechman 7, Ben Gross 1); Milton 4 (Jonah Strobel).