YORK — Hannah Ruohoniemi finished the game with a double-double for the Eagles (9-7) with 10 points and 12 boards.
Brooke Barwick and Sierra Klinger each put up eight points of their own for Line Mountain.
York County School of Technology 47, Line Mountain 34
York County School of Technology 47
M. Kilc 1 0-0 2; D. Artis 1 1-5 3; A. Bernard 3 4-6 11; M. Zienkiewicz 1 2-2 5; R. Rouse 8 4-8 20; A. Foster 3 0-2 6. Totals: 17 11-23 47.
3-point goals: Bernard, Zienkiewicz.
Did not score: O. Macklin, B. Foster, M. Redding.
Line Mountain (9-7) 34
Sierra Klinger 2 3-4 8; Brooke Barwick 4 0-0 8; Kyleigh Masser 0 2-4 2; Hannah Ruohoniemi 4 0-0 10; Kyleen Michael 2 0-0 4; Liz Spieles 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 5-9 34.
3-point goals: Ruohoniemi 2, Klinger.
Did not score: Sophia Coller, Kailey Buriak.
Score by quarters
LM;8;12;8;6 — 34
YCST;17;4;11;15 — 47