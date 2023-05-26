WILLIAMSPORT — Kayla Swartchick didn't have good at-bats her first two times to the plate in Friday's District 4 Class 3A semifinal at Elm Park.
"I chased a lot of high pitches. I don't do real well with high pitches," Warrior Run's junior left fielder said.
So a single in the third at-bat got her head on straight, and it set her up to be the hero in the bottom of the sixth.
An inning after the Defenders loaded the bases and failed to score, Swartchick singled home the go-ahead run as part of a four-run rally that helped them beat Towanda, 8-4, to advance to the district title game. They also earned a state tournament berth.
"From the first practice of the year, I wanted them to compete on every pitch, even in practice," first-year Warrior Run coach Mark Evans said. "All year we've done that. Even in losses, we've come back and made some games competitive. We don't think this is much of stretch now that they believe in themselves."
The No. 6-seeded Defenders (12-10) will now face undefeated North Penn-Liberty (21-0), an 8-3 winner over Mifflinburg in the other semifinal, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday back at Elm Park for the district championship. Towanda, which upset third-seeded Loyalsock in the quarterfinals, finishes its season at 11-10.
Warrior Run looked to be heading to the last inning tied at 4-4 after Towanda pitcher Aleah Johns got the first two outs of the sixth on seven pitches. Liana Dion then appeared to ground into the third out with a two-hopper to second base, but the ball went through the Black Knights player's legs.
The Defenders made Towanda pay desperately for the mistake.
"That's part of competing, taking advantage of those mistakes," Evans said. "If you just assume, you're going to the seventh tied (and) it might not work out for you."
Abby Evans was then hit by a pitch. Swartchick followed with her go-ahead hit.
"We've been very focused recently," Swartchick said. "Our heads have always been up, not down."
With the runners on second and third after a throw home, Maura Woland belted a two-run single to make it 7-4. She took second on the throw home, and Mackenzie Watts made it 8-4 with a single.
Warrior Run freshman Mackenzie Heyler then struck out the first hitter of the seventh, before being mobbed on the mound after a flyout to right ended the game. She allowed just two earned runs, while striking out eight. She didn't walk a batter.
"I have a lot more confidence now (than at the beginning of the season)," Heyler said. "I've been working on my change-up, and really trying to keep it lower, and that's really made a difference."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SOFTBALL
SEMIFINAL
at Elm Park, Williamsport
WARRIOR RUN 8, TOWANDA 4
Towanda;101;110;0 — 4-6-3
Warrior Run;002;204;x — 8-11-2
Shay Greenland, Aleah Johnson (5) and Caedence Wells. Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Heyler; LP: Johnson.
Towanda: Brooklyn Evans, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Brea Overpeck, 1-for-3, RBI; Kynlee Kunkle, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Brynn Woodruff, 1-for-3, homer (4th, solo).
Warrior Run: Hauck, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Abby Evans, 1-for-2, RBI; Kayla Swartchick, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Maura Woland, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mackenzie Watts, 1-for-3, RBI; Madison Litchard, 2-for-3; Megan Rovenolt, 1-for-3, RBI.